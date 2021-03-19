WENATCHEE — It sure felt like Friday football again with just a few fans in the stands at the Apple Bowl to watch the 4A Wenatchee Panthers take on 1A powerhouse Royal on senior night. The Knights were impressive on offense and defense, rolling to a 52-6 victory.
“Sometimes you just get beat and you want to get beat when you are playing your best. We did not bring our best tonight. We made huge mistakes on defense and we turned the ball over on offense. When you do that against a really good football team, this is what happens,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Scott Devereaux.
Royal came into game 2-0 with a 50-10 victory over Eastmont and a 52-0 win over Ephrata, while Wenatchee was 1-1 with a 28-7 win over Moses Lake and a 10-7 loss to Eastmont.
Things got off to an ominous start for Wenatchee when the Knights scored on their first play from scrimmage, a 69-yard screen pass from quarterback Caleb Christensen to running back Avery Ellis, who actually came up hobbling on the play but still managed to score. Royal led 7-0.
First Wenatchee possession, after four straight runs by Cam Loidhammer, quarter JJ Jelsing tried a pass and was intercepted, setting up another Knight drive. Two plays later, Christensen connected with Luke Bergeson from eight yards for the touchdown. The Knights led 14-0.
Next Panther possession gave the home fans something cheer about as Jelsing led the team on what turned out to be their only scoring drive of the night. A great kickoff return by Jelsing set things up that was compounded by a penalty to give Wenatchee great starting field position at the Royal 48 yard line.
The big play on the drive was a 3rd and 15 on the Royal 40. Jelsing found fullback Tre Jagla for a 21-yard gain for the first down. A 2-yard run by Cam Loidhammer capped a 12-play drive by the Panthers, just what the doctor ordered against the Knights.
Unfortunately, the extra point was blocked, as the Panthers cut the lead to 14-6 to start the second quarter. Next Knight possession, senior Day Day Loo-Han strips the ball carrier for the turnover.
The Panthers have a chance to get right back in the game, but can’t muster any offense. Then, the punt is fumbled, giving Royal the ball the Wenatchee 44-yard line. Eight plays later, the Knights score again to go up 21-6 with 6:16 to go in the half.
Next Wenatchee possession, Jelsing gets hurt on a tackle and comes out of the game, not to return. Losing their senior quarterback changes everything for the Panthers. He is replaced by inexperienced junior Conor Dooley.
“He’s there for a reason. With him out, it changes everything we do. We not as physical, fast, or strong at that position with other guys right now. Of course, they knew that and brought it. We couldn’t respond,” Devereaux said.
From that point, Wenatchee had trouble moving the ball on offense. Royal led 28-6 at halftime. The Panthers opened the second half with a fumble, which gave Royal the ball at the Wenatchee 34 yard line. Four plays later, Christensen sneaks the ball in from the one for the score as the Knight go up 35-6.
Before long, Royal was up 49-6. In high school football in Washington, when a team has a lead greater than 40-points, there must be a running clock. The game goes pretty quick after that.
Both teams brought in the subs mostly after that as the Knights cruised to their third straight dominating victory.
“Defensively, we made some coverage mistakes with guys that know better. I think they panicked a little bit and that was the result,” Devereaux said. “We have to clean up the errors we’ve made two weeks in a row. We have to grow up. We have some guys that have to grow up fast. There are only two games left.”
Royal’s Christensen, a D1 prospect, was 17-for-22 for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jelsing was 5-for-9 for 78 yards and 1 interception. Loidhammer rushed 17-for-43 yards and 1 touchdown.
Next week, the Panthers are at Moses Lake.
“I know the guys will be ready to compete because of the first game. Moses Lake will be better. We know JJ won’t be playing this week, for sure. We have to do some things to move the ball down the field and clean up some things with our coverage down the field,” he said.