Setting the scene
♦ Where: Rogers Field/Martin Stadium in Pullman
♦ Start/finish: 3:30 p.m./6 p.m.
♦ Temperature: 84 degrees, sunny
♦ Equipment: Helmets and shoulder pads
Notable
As always, we go more in-depth on the quarterbacks below, but we won’t wait that long to share only two of them, Anthony Gordon and Gage Gubrud, repped during one-on-one, skeleton and team period on Tuesday. That’s significant because each of the last th
- ree practices, Mike Leach has given all three opportunities. So, if Gordon and Gubrud are splitting the snaps again Wednesday, we can safely assume this has become a two-horse race. For now, this is what Leach had to say about the status of the competition: “Well, we’ve got three really good quarterbacks, so we’re going to take a look at it and evaluate, but I thought these two played well today.
- Near the end of the team period, a small scuffle broke out between defensive tackle Will Rodgers III and offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes. It’s unclear what sparked the feud, but the players swung at each other before being
- broken up by teammates. Then, one snap later, tensions boiled over again between Rodgers III and Mayginnes. The D-lineman ripped his teammate’s helmet off, but teammates intervened before the fight could go any further. “That was a little too much,” Leach said. “Got broke up pretty quick, but yeah.”
- The Cougars are still working out different groupings in the defensive secondary. At one point, with Skyler Thomas and Marcus Strong on the sideline, Armani Marsh and Derrick Langford were manning the cornerback spots while Patrick Nunn took over at nickel.
Langford and Isom both had nice moments during the one-on-one period. Langford, while covering Dezmon Patmon, couldn’t prevent a catch but made a savvy play to strip the ball from the wide receiver near the sideline. Isom later jumped a pass thrown to Travell Harris and came up with the interception.
- Only two kickers, Jack Crane and Dean Janikowski, took part in the field goal period near the beginning of practice. Unlike many of the field goal periods they’ve held, the Cougars tried something different on Tuesday, simulating what would happen if the FG unit drew a 5-yard penalty before the snap. So, the long snapper would set the ball up on the 30-yard line (as an example), then a whistle would blow and the unit would quickly retreat to the 35 to snap and kick.
- The kick returners that repped during the special teams period Tuesday were Travell Harris, Max Borghi, Deon McIntosh, Skyler Thomas and Rodrick Fisher.
- The Cougars have held practices 10 of the last 12 days, so it’s no surprise the list of non-participants is growing. On Tuesday, the following players did not participate in practice: offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, quarterback John Bledsoe, wide receiver Billy Pospisil, linebacker Dillon Sherman, kicker Blake Mazza, linebacker David Aldapa, wide receiver Jamire Calvin, defensive end Nnamdi Oguayo and cornerback Trey Davis. Safety Daniel Isom played a majority of practice, but did not complete the team period. Offensive lineman Christian Haangana was the only non-attendee.
- The media spoke with coach Mike Leach, outside linebacker/special teams coach Matt Brock, quarterback Anthony Gordon and defensive lineman Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei after practice.
One big play
Deon McIntosh’s gradual growth in the Air Raid offense was evident when the team scrimmaged Friday and the former Notre Dame tailback continues to churn out highlight runs that indicate why he should be the clear No. 2 to Max Borghi this fall.
During Gubrud’s drive in the team series, McIntosh took an inside handoff from the quarterback, side-stepped defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs and head-faked, forcing Tyrese Ross and William Overstreet to go right as the running back sprinted left. With Overstreet still in pursuit, McIntosh confronted the cornerback by sticking a hand into his chest, stiff-arming the defender not only out bounds, but causing Overstreet to spill over as McIntosh kept his footing.
Later on in the drive, McIntosh bolted into the end zone untouched.