WENATCHEE — Everyone loves a walk-off.
And for the Panthers, it was precisely the kind of win they needed in their first league game of the season Tuesday.
“It’s always sweet with a walk-off,” Wenatchee head coach Josh Ervin said after the 8-7 win over West Valley. “(The) right guys coming up at the right time and everyone working together as a team makes all the difference. It was a great performance all around.
The team battled throughout the game and got a quality start from Tyler Schuyleman, who tossed four innings and fanned five batters while giving up three runs — one of which was unearned.
The Panthers also benefitted from a few timely hits. Evan Smith finished 3-for-3 with a triple, hit by pitch (HBP), and walked off the game with an RBI single. Designated hitter Hayden Schooler finished 1-for-4 but kickstarted started the seventh inning with a leadoff double and Joe Schuyleman drove in two with an RBI single in the third. Luke Baier also had a nice double off the right-center wall in the fourth inning that was just a few Wheaties away from a home run.
Wenatchee scored six of its eight runs after the third inning, doing most of their damage the second time through the lineup. The Panthers dug a hole early as Tyler Schuyleman struggled with his command. The senior walked three batters, beaned a fourth and walked in a run with the bases loaded in the first inning. But after a mound visit, he settled down and retired the next eight batters.
“That was a really gutsy performance from Tyler,” Ervin said. “Overcoming that kind of adversity early to keep us in the ballgame shows a lot about his character.”
Smith came in to relieve Schuyleman in the fifth but got tagged up for four runs on five hits. Smith was replaced by Joe Schuyleman in the sixth inning after giving up a single and double to start the inning. Joe was near perfect in relief, retiring six of the seven batters he faced while punching out three.
But the clinching moment in the game came in the bottom of the seventh. Schooler, who was sitting at 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, ripped a (3-1) double in the left-center gap. And Smith drove him home on the very next pitch, giving Wenatchee its first win of the season.
“We learned a lot coming off our first two trips against Richland and Sumner,” Ervin said. The Panthers lost 10-0 and 16-3 in those games. “Coming out and getting a win against West Valley speaks volumes for these guys and it’s a great way for us to launch off our season on a good note.”
The Panthers will look to take the season series with the Rams on Friday as they travel down to Yakima for a double-header at 4 and 6 p.m.
“They’re a good team so we need to have a good week of practice to get our minds right,” Ervin said.