WENATCHEE — Eastmont’s post-game celebration on Tuesday was well-deserved.
The Wildcats scraped out their first win of the season, nipping their cross-bridge rival 3-2 in a pitching duel that went into extra innings. It was a classic.
Eastmont’s Logan Schneider was fantastic in relief and earned the win after tossing five shutout innings. Schneider retired the final 12 batters he faced and struck out five Wenatchee batters while walking one. Wenatchee’s Tyler Schuyleman took the loss but he was equally as dominant through seven innings. The senior didn’t allow a hit until the sixth and punched out seven.
Because of weather, the game was moved from Dan White Field to the turfed Recreation Park but Eastmont was still the home team.
The only real bit of offense for both teams came in the fourth inning. Eastmont’s Tyson Mauseth walked the first two batters before giving way to Schneider, who allowed both runners to come in on a two-RBI single from Isaac England. But Wenatchee’s bats went cold after England's base-knock; the Panthers generated only one other baserunner the rest of the game.
Ironically, Schuyleman also walked the first two batters in the fourth inning, and both came around after scoring one on a sacrifice fly from Kellen Leonard and the second on a pass ball that skipped to the backstop. Like his counterpart, Schuyleman settled in after giving up the two runs and retired nine batters in-a-row.
Eastmont had a chance to win in the seventh inning after Kollin Babst got on base with a one-out single. The sophomore advanced to second on a ground out and then attempted to come home after Mauseth sliced a single into right field but Wenatchee’s Evan Smith threw him out with a strike from right field, ending the inning.
The Wildcats finally got to Schuyleman in the eighth inning, recording four straight singles to win on a walk-off from Michael Singleton. After touching first base the Wildcats swarmed Singleton in celebration; there’s nothing better than beating your rival on a walk-off.
For the Panthers, who were coming into Tuesday riding a six-game winning streak, the loss is a gut punch. They had scored seven-plus runs in five of their last six games, but on Tuesday they were impatient at the dish and struggled to square up pitches in the zone. Sometimes, that’s baseball.
Wenatchee will get a chance at redemption on Friday with the Panthers hosting the Wildcats for a double-header at 4 and 6 p.m.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
