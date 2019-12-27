LEAVENWORTH — Cascade and Manson faced off in the Cascade Holiday Classic Friday night. Cascade had lost a couple of hard battles recently and was looking to get things back on track. Manson was also recently off of a tough loss and hoped they would have a repeat of last year when they beat Cascade by six. But it wasn’t in the cards. Though Manson was up at the half, Cascade battled back for a close win 51-48.
Manson came out fast, showing how quick their offense and transitions can be. They were on the board first when Parker Schoenwald gathered an offensive rebound and put it back for two. Cascade’s Brett Fraker tied it up with a jumper but Manson’s Nick Strecker sunk a three for the lead 5-2.
“We had to get our hands up better on the shooters,” said Cascade Boys Head Coach Paul Fraker. “We also weren’t great at getting back on defense.”
They battled like this until Cascade’s Hans Schlyer found Isaac Cortes in the post who sunk the jumper to make it 8-8. But Manson went on a 7-2 run to stretch the lead. Not to be outdone, with less than a second left in the quarter, Cascade found Cole Warnaca in the post, off of an inbound play, and he hit a jumper to reduce the lead 15-12.
The next quarter Cascade would gain the lead, but only briefly, as Manson would take it back and stretch it to seven with less than a minute left 26-18. But with less than 30 seconds left Schlyer finished a contested bucket to reduce the lead before half 25-20.
“We struggled to shoot the three in the first half,” said Fraker. “We were able to get the ball inside, but we had a tendency to overpass.”
Cascade started the second half strong going on a 9-2 run to gain the lead 29-27. Tucker Flowers evened it up again for Manson when he drove across the key and laid it in 29-29, halfway through the quarter. Cortes sunk a three to regain Cascade’s lead but Strecker had the exact same answer and evened it up 32-32. The very next offensive play he hit another, only deeper and for the lead 35-32. Cortes hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left to shave the deficit to one 35-34.
“We talked about shooting with confidence in the second half,” said Fraker. “Between Warnaca, Cortes, and Schlyer those guys had a great second half.”
The battle continued into the final quarter but Cascade regained the lead when Isaiah Dayton drove down the key, hopped over the defense and hit a close jumper 38-36. Once this lead was theirs they kept it. But Manson battled to within one when Strecker pump-faked his defender past him and sunk a jumper 40-39. But that’s as close as they’d get despite fighting tooth and nail.
“(Cascade) did a good job sagging off and we missed a lot of shots we wanted,” said Manson Boys Head Coach Erik Helleson. “They disrupted our flow. We got good looks but missed and we need to work on being more vocal.”
Cascade’s Warnaca finished with 20 points and Cortes added 17. Manson’s Strecker finished with 19 points and Titus Peterson added 13. Cascade is 0-3 in league and improves to 3-4 overall. Manson is 3-1 in league and drops to 3-2 overall. Cascade and Manson continue to play in the Cascade Holiday Classic Saturday, Dec. 28.
Prep Girls Basketball Cascade earns first win of the season
LEAVENWORTH — Friday marked the beginning of the Cascade Holiday Classic, where Cascade and Manson squared off to get their tourney started. Cascade was still searching for their first win of the season and Manson already had one under their belt. Last year Cascade ran away with a sizeable victory and things weren’t too different this time around when they won by nearly the same margin 43-25.
The game started with enough defensive pressure from both teams to force several turnovers so the first points only came two and a half minutes into the quarter when Manson’s Maycee Ward stole the ball and went coast-to-coast to lay it in. She tacked another one on when just a moment later, Manson stole the ball, found her and she hit the shot 4-0.
Cascade’s Kascia Muscutt brought the game within one when she sunk a three 4-3. One minute later, Cascade tied the game when Kolby Hunt found Emma Halseth who hit a mid-range jumper 5-5.
Manson regained the lead when they laid it in after a steal but then Cascade went on a 6-0 run to take the lead for the first time with just 30 seconds left 11-7. But Manson wasn’t done. With less than 10 seconds left Ward hit a jumper from the elbow to make it 11-9.
“There were times (the press) looked good and other times it didn’t,” said Cascade Girls Head Coach Dane Lewman. “Our zone looked really good and we got some great anticipatory steals.”
The second quarter was low scoring on both sides but Cascade’s defense held Manson to only two points and they finally came when Ward stole the ball at half court and laid it in to make it 15-11. Cascade’s Muscutt hit a three off an inbound play with less than 45 seconds in the half to make it 19-11.
Cascade came out of the half strong having their best offensive quarter and holding Manson to just five.
Near the end of the quarter, however, Manson’s Melanie Marin gave the Trojan’s a little spark when she put back an offensive rebound to make it 30-16 and then on the next couple defensive plays she tallied a couple of blocks.
“We had some good opportunities but our shots weren’t going in,” said Lewman. “Once we get those to fall it will be a whole different ball game. I think we are on the right track for that.”
But Cascade halted any momentum for Manson when with less than 10 seconds left Muscutt stole the ball at half court and laid it in 35-16.
Manson saved their best quarter for last but Cascade held on and finished with a strong drive from Autumn West who got a bucket and would also snag a steal on the next defensive play.
“They’re a young group so they’re still trying to gel together. I was happy to see them come together at times,” said Manson Girls Head Coach Pam Banks. “Evelyn De Jesus did a great job bringing the ball up the court and breaking the press.”
Cascade’s Muscutt finished with 20 points and Manson’s Ward had 14. Cascade is 0-3 in league and improves to 1-6 overall. Manson is 1-2 in league and drops to 1-3 overall. Cascade and Manson continue to play in the Cascade Holiday Classic Saturday, Dec. 28.