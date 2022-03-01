210619-sportslocal-cashchelbballgallery 06.jpg
Caribou Trail League teams gather in Chelan this week vying for a trip to state. 

 World photo/Don Seabrook

CHELAN — The winter sports season wraps up this weekend with the Cashmere girls and Quincy boys vying for a state championship in Yakima. Brewster is headed to Spokane.

But the players who were selected for the all-league teams in the Caribou Trail League (CTL) and Central Washington 2B League (CWB) will get one more chance to suit up after this weekend. Chelan announced on Monday that it was hosting a pair of all-league games at the Lake Chelan Community Gym on Sunday, March 13.

The all-league selections from the CTL will play the all-league selections from the CWB. The boys Coaches of the Year will coach the girls team and the girls Coaches of the Year will coach the boys team.

Games consist of two 20-minute halves. The girls play at 2 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and kids 12 and under are free.

The All-league teams for the CTL are:

1A Boys

Coach of the Year

  • Scott Bierlink, Quincy

Player of the Year

  • TreyVaughn Bierlink (12), Quincy

First Team

  • Nate Harding (12), Chelan
  • Jovan Mercado (11), Omak
  • Reed Stamps (12), Chelan
  • Aidan Hiekes (12), Quincy
  • Braiden Boyd (11), Chelan

Second Team

  • Aidan Bews (10), Quincy
  • Julian Ibarra (10), Omak
  • Eli Hinkle (12), Cashmere
  • Dylan Jay (10), Chelan
  • Saul Alvarez (12), Quincy

Honorable Mention

  • Kaston Dillon (11), Cascade
  • Jalen Spence (12), Quincy

Girls

Coach of the Year

  • Brent Darnell, Cashmere

Player of the Year

Riley Johnson, (12), Cashmere

First Team

  • Aliyah Finch, (12), Chelan
  • Emily Wurl (12), Quincy
  • Sedeaju’ Michel (11), Omak
  • Maddie Hammond (11), Cashmere
  • Kaitlyn Bjorklund (11), Cashmere

Second Team

  • Kira Sandoval (11), Chelan
  • Taya Graham (11), Omak
  • Gennevieve Ledesma (12), Cashmere
  • Cassidy Gillespie (10), Cascade
  • Ella Burts (12), Cashmere

Honorable Mention

  • Trinity Fjellman (12), Omak
  • Eryne Anderson (11), Omak

