CHELAN — The winter sports season wraps up this weekend with the Cashmere girls and Quincy boys vying for a state championship in Yakima. Brewster is headed to Spokane.
But the players who were selected for the all-league teams in the Caribou Trail League (CTL) and Central Washington 2B League (CWB) will get one more chance to suit up after this weekend. Chelan announced on Monday that it was hosting a pair of all-league games at the Lake Chelan Community Gym on Sunday, March 13.
The all-league selections from the CTL will play the all-league selections from the CWB. The boys Coaches of the Year will coach the girls team and the girls Coaches of the Year will coach the boys team.
Games consist of two 20-minute halves. The girls play at 2 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and kids 12 and under are free.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
