WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers have been searching for a statement win all season. They nearly captured it Friday night against Davis.
With 13 seconds left in regulation, the Panthers were tied with the division-leading Pirates and had possession. But Wenatchee was unable to break through the Davis press in time to get off a clean shot, sending the game into overtime. The Panthers ran out of steam in OT and Davis was able to lean on freshman Cesar Hernandez — who led all scorers with 31 points — to pull out a 66-60 win.
The grind continues for the Panthers, who fall to 5-9 with the loss.
But overall, this was one of Wenatchee’s best games collectively. Aside from Hernandez, the Panthers pestered the Pirates defensively. The offense was fluid, with four players: Camden Loidhamer (14), Drew Burleson (12), Rivers Cook (11), and Michael Torres (10) all finishing in double figures. And Wenatchee hung around all game.
Just last month, Davis handed Wenatchee a nauseating 36-point loss in Yakima — the Panthers' worst loss of the season. But Friday night was a complete reversal.
The Panthers made it ugly in the first half. They clogged the lane and contested every shot around the key, which forced Davis to rely on shots from beyond the perimeter. Even though Wenatchee couldn’t muster much of a consistent attack offensively outside of Cook in the first quarter, the Panthers’ defense and tenacity on the glass kept them in the game.
Wenatchee trailed by four after the first quarter but erased the deficit almost immediately following two quick buckets at the start of the second. Senior Johnny Amezcua made a couple of nice drives in the first minute, scoring on one before dishing to Loidhamer for another easy layup on the next possession. Momentum swung back and forth throughout the quarter but Davis was able to carry a 24-23 lead into the locker room.
Both offenses opened up in the third quarter as Hernandez got hot for Davis and Burleson, Loidhamer and Torres came alive for Wenatchee. All the Pirates had offensively was Hernandez, who buried four 3-pointers and showed an ability to finish through contact. But Wenatchee was able to share the ball and generate quality shots from everyone.
Burleson floated a few shots in over Davis’ big-man Dhantaye Bennett-Joe, Loidhamer used a nice euro-step to maneuver around Bennett-Joe twice for easy layups, and Torres drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key to pull Wenatchee within one at the end of the quarter.
The game slowed back down in the fourth quarter though. Every possession was a grind.
It got a little chippy after Loidhamer and Bennett-Joe, who had been battling underneath all night, confronted one another following a foul. Some words were said and a double-technical was issued for both players. But the issue was squashed after that.
Davis employed its full-court press for the entire quarter and it gave Wenatchee some trouble. The Panthers struggled to move the ball up the court and even bobbled a few passes out of bounds. Despite the turnovers, the Panthers were able to take a four-point lead in the quarter after Torres and Cook made a pair of layups.
But Hernandez was able to bring the Pirates back to even with a minute left. Both teams had multiple chances to take the lead in the final minute, but neither side seized the moment. Wenatchee nearly squandered the game after turning the ball over at halfcourt, but fortunately for Wenatchee, Brandon Lee Jr. was unable to finish a contested layup and Burleson reeled in the rebound with 13 seconds left.
Disaster avoided.
Wenatchee head coach Robin Kanski called a quick timeout to draw up a final play but the Panthers were unable to break through Davis’ press cleanly and heaved up a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.
The Pirates took control in overtime, outscoring the Panthers 15-9 to win by six.
Wenatchee is entering a big stretch with seven games over the next two weeks, three of which are at home. The Panthers are scheduled to play Eisenhower (twice) and Sunnyside on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week. The Panthers tip-off at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Wenatchee High School.