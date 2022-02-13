WENATCHEE — The Panthers didn’t have the best shooting night, but then again, neither did the Moses Lake Chiefs. And that’s all that mattered.
The Panthers were able to hold off the Chiefs and win 46-42 Saturday on Senior Night. Wenatchee now just has to wait and see where they’ll play for the opening round of district playoffs next week — either Eastmont or Moses Lake again.
Senior Johnny Amezcua led the team in scoring with 11. Ryan Pelayo drained two 3-pointers and finished with 10 and Camden Loidhamer scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds.
As customary on Senior Night, head coach Robyn Kanski put together an all-senior starting lineup, which he let play for most of the first quarter. They earned the minutes, jumping out to a 9-2 lead to start the game and hitting four 3-pointers in the quarter. Moses Lake found its offense toward the end of the quarter but Wenatchee was able to carry a two-point lead into the second quarter.
There was practically no offense from either side in the second quarter with only nine points scored in total. Amazingly, Moses Lake scored just one point. The Panthers were able to force the Chiefs into bad shots and a bevy of turnovers.
Wenatchee stretched the lead to 10 in the third quarter but Moses Lake clawed back into the game and pulled within one. Junior Michael Torres sparked the offense though after coming in midway through the third, along with Amezcua.
The Chiefs made a run in the fourth quarter but the Panthers were able to squelch any kind of comeback and hold on for their eighth win of the season.
The Panthers will have the weekend to celebrate before the district playoffs begin next week.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone