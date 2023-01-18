WATERVILLE — For the second time this season, the Waterville-Mansfield boys' basketball team faced Odessa. The Shockers were hoping for a better outcome Tuesday night, and though they didn’t get the win, there were notable signs of improvement.
The 68-45 loss to the Tigers didn’t start that way. The Shockers went on an early 10-2 run to lead the game, showing little signs of trouble with Odessa’s full-court press.
“We came out really strong with some good team play,” Waterville-Mansfield Head Boys Coach Joel Barnes said. “Then the press got us.”
Odessa’s press intensified, which made a difference, finishing the quarter with the lead of 20-15.
The Shockers' turnovers increased, and it fueled quick buckets for Odessa.
“We tried to create on offense to slow things down,” Barnes said. “We worked hard. It was a huge improvement over last time.”
The Shockers defense forced turnovers, and against a good shooting team Armando Baltazar locked down Odessa’s top scorer, whose point average is normally in the 20s, and held him to just nine points.
“I’m seeing big improvements with our guard’s court vision, moving up the floor, and getting good breaks,” Barnes said. “I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
Marshall Mires led the Shockers with 11 points. Max Murison added seven points off drives to the basket and Preston Mulanax followed with another seven, when he came off the bench and pocketed key steals.
The Shockers hold an overall 4-10 record and remain 4-1 in league — third place.
Waterville-Mansfield plays Moses Lake Christian Academy in Moses Lake this Friday, Jan. 20th at 7:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone