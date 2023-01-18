WATERVILLE — For the second time this season, the Waterville-Mansfield boys' basketball team faced Odessa. The Shockers were hoping for a better outcome Tuesday night, and though they didn’t get the win, there were notable signs of improvement.

The 68-45 loss to the Tigers didn’t start that way. The Shockers went on an early 10-2 run to lead the game, showing little signs of trouble with Odessa’s full-court press.



