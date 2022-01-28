WENATCHEE — The Panthers losing skid was pushed to seven on Friday night after Wenatchee lost 63-42 to Davis Friday night at home.
Wenatchee was able to hang around with Davis in the first quarter, but once junior Navaeh Patterson got hot, the Panthers had no answer for her. The junior guard buried four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points. Fellow guard Esmeralda Galindo also had a nice game, chipping in 24 points.
The only silver lining for the Panthers was their fourth-quarter performance. Wenatchee outscored Davis 18-8 and received solid points from Addie Ogle and Madison Stirling, who finished with 11 and nine points, respectively. Gabriella Volyn also chipped in eight points.
Wenatchee trailed by just seven after the first quarter, but that lead swelled to 15 by the end of the second quarter and 31 by the end of the third. Davis led by as much as 32 at one point before the Panthers made their run in the fourth quarter.
The Panther will look to end their losing streak on Tuesday against Eisenhower. Tip-off is at 4:30 at Wenatchee High School.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
