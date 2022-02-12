EAST WENATCHEE — Throw out the fact that it was Senior Night and the gym was packed to the gills because Eastmont was honoring their 2021 Hall of Fame class, the Wildcats had to win Friday night against their cross-bridge rival.
Not just to erase their four-game losing skid or pocket the season sweep over Wenatchee. With just a few days until the start of the postseason, Eastmont needed to prove that they can close out games and get back to the kind of dominance they opened up the season with.
It still wasn’t a great shooting night — the Wildcats shot 28% (18-for-63) from the field as a team — but the Wildcats were rock solid from the free-throw line (15-for-17) and pestered the Panthers offense for most of the night, earning a 59-43 win.
Senior Ethan Easley had one of his best games of the season and finished with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. Eamon Monahan chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and Tyrell Malcolm scored 16 points while grabbing eight rebounds.
“(That one) was big,” head coach George Juarez said after the game. “We know we’ve been knocking on the door over the last four games, two of them I felt we gave away and the other two we were ahead in the third and fourth quarter. We’re right there.”
Despite their overall shooting woes, Eastmont had an excellent start, marching out to a 9-2 lead in the first few minutes. The Wildcats buried four 3-pointers in the quarter and doubled up Wenatchee 16-8. The Panthers struggled to get into a rhythm at first but started to put some offense together at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter was fairly even. Wenatchee cut into the Eastmont lead one possession at a time and eventually got it down to four points twice. But both times the Wildcats were able to respond with a 3-pointer or quick four-point run to stretch out the lead. The Panthers were unable to draw any closer for the rest of the game.
Easley started to get hot in the second half and controlled the glass along with Malcolm, who battled underneath all game.
The Panthers made just seven shots in the second half and petered out in the fourth quarter. Wenatchee will look to rebound on Saturday for their Senior Night against Moses Lake. The Panthers already have the No. 6 spot locked up in the Big 9 and will open up against either Moses Lake or West Valley on the road next Tuesday.
Eastmont has a road game on Saturday against Sunnyside. With a win, the Wildcats will lock up a home district playoff game next Tuesday, likely against the Grizzlies.
“We’re ready,” Juarez said. “We’ll just get in the tournament and see what happens. It’s been an interesting season. We had that 11 game stretch that was great and then the 18-day pause because of COVID-19 issues (and snow). That hurt some of our chemistry and conditioning, then we went straight into the four-game stretch against West Valley and Davis and that was tough. But I felt everyone did a nice job of filling their role tonight.”
Juarez just hopes the Wildcats can duplicate it a few more times.