EAST WENATCHEE — If the Eastmont Wildcats had any shot at hosting the district playoffs later this week, they needed to beat Ike Tuesday at Eastmont Lanes.
Mission accomplished.
The Wildcats pulled out a 3-2 win on total pins (1,855-1,837) after splitting the four Team and Baker games. This was a big one for the Wildcats, who received standout performances from Jordan May and Kate Ferguson with a 213 and 219 in the second game.
Even more impressive was the fact that Eastmont trailed by 62 pins after the first game. The Wildcats turned that 62-pin deficit into a 46-pin lead after rolling an 862 in the second team game. From there, the Wildcats just needed to win one Baker and keep the pin differential close.
“I thought the girls were a little nervous at first with a lot on the line,” Eastmont head coach Christy Binge said, pointing to the Wildcats 722 team score in the first game. “I told them all this would be a pressure situation and I put pressure on them in practice. Overall, I felt the practices helped. We took them on total pins after they swept us earlier in the season.”
If Eisenhower beats West Valley on Wednesday, the Cadets will host districts. If they lose, Eastmont gets it.
The Wildcats close out their regular season Thursday afternoon against Moses Lake, which will also serve as Senior Day. The match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The Wenatchee bowling team, meanwhile, was rolling just a couple of lanes down from Eastmont in their matchup against the Davis Pirates. Unfortunately, the pins were unfavorable toward the Panthers Tuesday afternoon. Wenatchee finished just six pins shy of a split total pins victory over Davis after losing 177-183 in the final Baker game.
“It was close,” Wenatchee head coach Jeremy Anders said. “Davis won on total pins by two and if we would have bowled (six) more in the Baker we would have won. Both teams were bowling really well in the two Bakers, and for us, a pair of 177’s is really good. That’s what you want to see. We’re still missing some key bowlers, hopefully, we’ll have them for districts on Friday.”
Wenatchee is hoping for an Ike win on Wednesday. If the Cadets beat West Valley, the Panthers and Rams will tie for fourth place and potentially have a roll-off on Thursday, Anders said.
“We’ll know more tomorrow,” he said. “Hopefully Ike has a good match.”
No matter what happens though, there will be a few individuals from the Wenatchee team that qualify for districts.
Wenatchee closes out its regular season on Wednesday in a non-conference match against Selah at 2 p.m.