WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School bowlers Charlene Campbell and Ailani Russel experienced something on Friday only a few of their classmates will savor in as well.
Trailing behind the Apple-Ettes dance team and school drumline, both girls were paraded around the building for faculty and the entire student body to cheer on. It was a school-wide sendoff for both girls, who will be competing in the 4A state bowling tournament Saturday in University Place.
Both are the only bowlers representing Wenatchee in state after the team finished third at districts last week. Eisenhower and Eastmont took the top two spots so they got to send their full teams. Campbell and Russel earned their bid because both placed among the top-five individuals from a non-qualifying team. Campbell, a freshman, had one of her best series of the year and placed second after rolling a 552. And Russel took ninth with a 488.
“It’s an interesting combination,” Wenatchee head coach Jeremy Anders said of the two earlier this week. “Charlie has been one of our top bowlers all year long but to ultimately finish second overall in the tournament was really cool to see. Ailani has been on varsity for most of the year and she’s come on toward the end of her senior year. She doesn’t get the accolades but she had a breakout day (in Eisenhower) and qualified for state in her final year.”
Nerves will certainly be high, especially considering neither will have the comfort of bowling with their teammates in a mammoth, foreign alley. But at least they’ll have each other.
Both Campbell and Russel practiced side-by-side with Eastmont this week on an oil pattern similar to the one they’ll get Saturday.
“It’s never the exact same because it’s adjusted alley to alley,” Anders said. “But we’ll be able to get used to it a little bit. Normally state is just overwhelming and can be mentally exhausting because you have so many games to bowl. But this year they fit it entirely in one day, cutting back from six to four full games and then 10 Bakers. I think that’ll help a little bit.”
Eastmont, meanwhile, sent their best five bowlers to University Place on Friday since the Wildcats finished second as a team at districts. And Eastmont will have a good chance to compete for another state title, with seniors Katie Heinz, Jordan May, Kate Ferguson and Colby Hull leading the way.
“I think we’re ready and the girls are excited,” head coach Christy Binge said Thursday. “I lost a couple of seniors because of COVID-19 and had to pull some people in for districts and they did a really good job. I was impressed and think they’re excited to go to state. We’ll see how we do, it should be a great experience for the girls and leave them hungry to go back.”
Binge said the girls were going to practice Friday evening at the site (Narrows Plaza Bowl) for final preparations.
“The 1A and 2A tournament should be going on so it will be good for the girls to see what that looks like and keep their nerves in check,” she said.
It’ll be an exciting day for both schools. Let’s hope one of them brings back another state trophy Saturday night.
Good luck girls!