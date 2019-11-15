YAKIMA — The Wenatchee Panthers girls’ bowling team began defense of their Big 9 regular-season championship with a 3-1 victory at Davis on Thursday. Wenatchee won the league last season with an 11-1 mark, 14-1 overall.
Davis finished 3-9 last season in league play, but new Panther Bowling Coach Jeremy Anders believes they are much improved.
“Over the years, Davis had a program on the lower end, but this year they definitely have a good program going there. We have a young team. We have some returning veterans, but we have one girl who had never bowled varsity ever,” Anders said. “I didn’t know our expectations going in there, but the girls really stepped up strong.”
Junior Kayla Musgrove came out sizzling with a 230 in the first game, her career-high. As a team, Wenatchee led after the first game 838-706. In the second game, junior Kylah Hankins, the Big 9 Bowler of the Year last season, rolled a fantastic 256, her career-high.
The Panthers built a huge lead going into the Bakers, 1,697 to 1,422.
“We had three girls on the team bowl the highest scores they’ve ever bowled. That was a big thing,” Anders said. “Our spare shooting was really good. Our strikes came along well, so it was good overall.”
Wenatchee won the first Baker 188-168 but lost the second Baker 182-139. The final tally was 2,024 to 1,743.
The Panthers have only been practicing for six days, so it’s going to take time to gel, he said.
“The other big thing is we’ve been working on our team aspect and getting everybody closer together, supporting each other. We were super strong on that yesterday,” Ander said. “That is our biggest thing we are working on this year, making sure we have a strong team mentally. I think that is the thing that has plagued in year’s past.”
Last season, Wenatchee won the Big 9 regular-season title but fell at districts to Eastmont. A favorite going to state, the Panthers fell to third, watching Eastmont grab the title again.
Next up for Wenatchee, a match at Moses Lake on Tuesday. The Chiefs lost 3-2 to Selah on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Panthers play Eastmont, the three-time defending state champions at Eastmont Lanes.
“It’s tough anytime you go to Moses Lake. It’s always a tough shot. Anything can happen there. I’ve had matches where I’ve lost really close and won really close. Hopefully, our team is back to full strength by the time we play Eastmont,” he said.
Eastmont lost 3-1 at Eisenhower on Thursday.