WENATCHEE — The Panthers squared up against Southridge at home Saturday night looking to end their losing streak with a repeat of last season when they beat the Suns by 17. And they did. Only this time by nearly twice as much ending the night 82-50.
“It’s always good to get that first win of the season,” said Wenatchee Boys Head Coach Travis Williams, who was back coaching after missing their first two games. “I thought our effort was really great tonight and we gave our fans a lot to cheer for.”
Wenatchee started with a bang and a full-court-press that gave them an early steal and two free-throws to get on the board. Their press forced another Suns’ turnover but on their next possession, the Suns hit a three-pointer to temporarily gain the lead by one.
Nathan Blauman had his own response when, on the next play, he crossed up his defender at the top of the key and drove down the lane for a contested lay-in. The next time he touched the ball he did the same thing. Now that Wenatchee regained the lead they would never relinquish it. The Panthers’ defense forced the Suns out of the paint and to settle for shots behind the arc. They finished strong when Joe Dorey took a charge just before the end of the quarter. The score was 15-9 in favor of the home team.
The second quarter was an example of a finely oiled Panther machine easily breaking Southridge’s full-court-press and getting baskets from everywhere on the court: the paint, free-throws, behind the arc, and second chance buckets through offensive rebounds. A perfect example of this is when just a minute apart, Garrett Long collected an offensive rebound, put it back for two points, was fouled, sunk the free-throw for an old fashioned three-point play, then Camden Loidhamer did the same but missed his from the charity stripe. They finished the half leading 36-23.
Much of this pattern carried into the third quarter getting points inside and out and forcing the Suns to shoot because of their impenetrable defense or by simply beating the ball back like when Chase Loidhamer rose to swat away a Suns’ floater. Toward the end of the quarter, Blauman snagged a steal and hit two of two free-throws to finish 59-35.
The final quarter began in a flash when Long stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for an easy bucket. On their next defensive play, Chase Loidhamer swatted away another field-goal attempt. Logan Bailey also got into the action when he stole his first of what would be four steals in this quarter alone and found Long for an easy two points. Bailey got on the board the next play when he received a laser of a pass from Blauman and laid it in. This game could have gotten out of hand if not for Southridge’s ability to hit the three.
“(Southridge) had some nice kick-out threes. If we can shut down dribble penetration we can win most games, even withstanding a few made threes,” said Williams.
The Panthers ended the night on a high note facilitated by Bailey who stole the ball in the backcourt, smoothly passed the ball behind his back to Camden Loidhamer who drove coast-to-coast for a bucket.
Long finished with 20 points and Blauman added 18. Wenatchee’s record improves to 1-2 and Southridge’s drops to 1-2.
When asked what made the difference tonight, Williams said, “The biggest thing I noticed was how unselfish we were. We did a good job of sharing the ball and getting everyone involved. We had four guys in double figures. That’s great balance and that’s what we need to do to be successful.”
Wenatchee plays Hanford Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in Wenatchee.