WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers played perhaps the most complete game of the season with a resounding victory over Hanford on Friday, 75-35. Panther Head Coach Travis Williams felt like their experience was the biggest factor.
“I thought we really came out with good energy tonight. I think what we saw tonight was a lot of experience versus non-experience. We’ve been on the other side of that. It makes a huge difference getting guys back that have played varsity basketball two, three years,” Williams said.
Wenatchee jumped out to an early lead with spirited play defensively, a full-court press and terrific inside play from their big men, Chase and Camden Loidhammer and Logan Nelson.
The Panthers led 20-12 after the first quarter. Hanford was able to stay in the game with a couple of three-pointers in the second quarter. Still, Wenatchee was able to extend the lead to 33-20 by the half.
To start the second quarter, junior Joe Dorey hit a couple of threes and Garrett Long hit another to push the lead to 42-23.
“Guys are stepping up and making plays. We talked about making that extra pass at halftime. Joe really stepped up and was ready to shoot the ball. That was really a big momentum swing right there. It kind of shut the door and got some good momentum going for us,” Williams said. “I credit that to the experience we have coming back. Guys who have been there are starting to get their roles figured out.”
Wenatchee blitzed Hanford 22-9 in the third quarter to increase the lead to 55-29. The Panthers blitzed the Falcons in the final quarter to make the final 75-35. The two Loidhammers were having their way inside against the smaller Falcons.
Senior Chase Loidhammer had 14 points and 13 rebounds, while sophomore Camden Loidhammer had 12 points and 9 rebounds.
“They both have played great. Cam is only a sophomore. He has really stepped up and is giving us good minutes. He’s a versatile player. He has good size and he’s physical. He can handle the ball and knock down shots. That adds a huge dimension to our team,” he said. “Chase has been phenomenal, especially defensively. To have him protect the basket is huge.”
Senior Logan Nelson looks like a completely different player this season with some added weight to his 6-foot-5 frame. Williams said he is an important player.
“He added a lot of size in the offseason. He was in the weight room a lot. He’s getting his legs under him right now. He’s getting more comfortable every single game. With Chase (6-foot-6), that size. You can’t coach size. You either have it or you don’t. Luckily we have some size this year. We’re going to take advantage of that,” Williams said.
Junior Garrett Long had his normal solid game with 18 points, including going 4-for-6 from three. The Panthers had only seven turnovers. Wenatchee improved to 2-2 with the win, while Hanford fell to 1-2.
Next up is an afternoon game Saturday at home against Ferris (3-2). The talented Saxons have beaten up on Wenatchee pretty good the past couple of years.
“They have an advantage tomorrow because they played last night and not tonight. They still have the long trip over and we are on our home court. We have to go out and take care of business,” he said. “They have been in the hunt in the GSL the last few years. It’s a big game for us to come out and prove to ourselves we can hang with the GSL teams and roll with the punches.”
Prep Girls’ Basketball | Panthers fall to Falcons, 46-34
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers played perhaps their most complete game of the season despite coming out on the losing end against Hanford on Friday. Unlike their previous three games, they were able to hang with the Falcons but faded late losing 46-34.
“We talked after our last game about playing a complete game. We really focused on the first three minutes of the game and the first three minutes of the second half. We did pretty good at the start of the game. Could have used a couple of buckets going down,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus.
The Panther led 9-8 in the first quarter but was outscored 15-10 in the second quarter. The Falcons led 23-19 at the half. The Panthers were having trouble defending playmaking guard Illiana Moran.
Loftus put the speedy senior Kristen Sanford on her, but she ended up in foul trouble.
“Kristen Sanford was playing great. Her getting in foul trouble really compromised what we wanted to do on defense. She was playing really good basketball for us,” Loftus said.
The Falcons won the third quarter 9-7 to increase their lead to 32-26. The Panthers were still in striking distance but back to back threes put them up 39-28 midway through the quarter.
Wenatchee was able to draw to within six points at 39-33 but could not get the run they needed to get back into the game.
“We had a hard time converting in the first three minutes of the second half. It was a pretty close game. They beat us by a bucket every quarter and two buckets in the fourth. That added up to the final score,” he said.
Sanford led Wenatchee with 9 points. Senior Olvia Ramirez had 7 points. The biggest improvement for the Panthers was limiting the turnovers. They had only 14.
“They did a much better job of handling the ball. They pressured us. We’re going to get a lot of pressure this year. I thought they handled that well. We saw a little bit of man and zone and thought we did okay against both,” Loftus said.
Wenatchee falls to 0-4, while Hanford improves to 1-2. Next up for the Panthers the league opener at Davis next Friday.
“We have plenty to work on. I thought the effort was there tonight. When the effort is there we can work on things,” he said.