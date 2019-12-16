WENATCHEE — Less than 24 hours after beating Hanford by 40 points, the Wenatchee Panther boys’ basketball team lost a hard-fought game to Ferris 63-54 on Saturday. The previous night, the Panthers played at 7 p.m. but had to come back and play a game the next afternoon at 2:45 p.m.
Ferris had played a game two days prior. Wenatchee Head Coach Travis Williams said fatigue was likely a factor in the loss.
“I thought we came out pretty flat early on. That was probably a contributor to that. You play a 7 p.m. game and turn around and play at 2:45 the next day. The kids were at the gym at noon,” Williams said. “That fatigue does come and play a factor there, for sure.”
In the first quarter, Ferris came out launching the threes. They made four threes in the first quarter on the way to a 15-12 lead. Meanwhile, the Panthers were having trouble getting shots to go in the paint and their leading scorer, junior Garrett Long, struggled to get on track against the aggressive Ferris defense.
In the second quarter, junior Joe Dorey hit a couple of threes to keep the Panthers close, while the Saxon three shooting cooled off. Ferris led 28-27 at the half. Long was held scoreless in the first half.
Williams said fatigue was likely a factor for Long in the first half.
“Garrett was playing within the offense. They were doing a good job of limiting the opportunities in our offense. I thought he did a good job of not forcing the issue in the first half,” he said. “I don’t think he took a shot attempt in the first quarter. Then he took 3-or-4 shots in the second quarter and didn’t make any. I think legs were a little factor there. Just as much as anything was just being patient and seeing what the defense gave him.”
The three shooting picked for the Saxons in the third quarter and they knocked down four threes, but fortunately for the Panthers, Long was starting to heat up, finding his shot. Wenatchee trailed 50-42 after three quarters.
Wenatchee saw the Ferris lead to grow to 14 points in the fourth quarter. Down the stretch, they were not able to find the run they needed to get back into the game. The Panthers lost 63-54.
Williams said he changed things up on offense in the second half.
“I felt like Ferris was being pretty physical on the ball defensively. They were getting up and bumping us a lot and making us uncomfortable. What we’re trying to do was get things where we were attacking the basket off the dribble and trying to put pressure on them defensively, hoping to get to the line a little bit more,” he said.
Williams said he gives Ferris credit for knocking down the shots. He felt they did a fairly good job of contesting those shots, but they stepped up and knocked them down.
“You don’t have to look any further than they shot the ball pretty well and we missed a ton of opportunities in the paint, especially early on, to gain some momentum. You can look at a ton of different things that we needed to do to win that game, but it comes down to them making shots and we left a lot of points off the board, especially inside,” Williams said.
Long exploded for 19 points in the second half to lead the Panthers. Dorey had 12 points on four made threes. The Saxons were 12-for-15 shooting threes.
Wenatchee falls to 2-3 on the season while the Saxons improve to 4-2. The Panthers open conference play on Friday at Davis. The Pirates are 2-3 overall, 0-1 in conference.
“They are pretty good. Looking at their scores, they lost to Chiawana by two. I was surprised they lost to Moses Lake by 11. They have a majority coming back, including four starters. They are really talented offensively,” he said of Davis.
Williams said they are going to have to limit some of the things they do well. It’s going to take a good game.
“We need to keep getting better and working on the stuff we haven’t done that well. Just developing consistency night in and night out. We have a good night doing things, then we don’t necessarily do those things the next night,” Williams said. “That is just consistency. We need to get better at that. The kids will be ready to go. Its conference time. They know what is on the line and how important these games are. I really think the guys will be ready to go to have a bounce-back performance Friday in Yakima.”