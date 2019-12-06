PASCO — The Panthers were in Pasco Friday night taking on the Chiawana Riverhawks, a team they beat by just two points last year and planned to deal a similar result to get their season going. Both teams like to run up and down the court and they did, beginning at a furious pace, but despite a fourth-quarter surge, it was Chiawana who ran away with it in the end 80-73.
Wenatchee and Chiawana came out the gate with unbridled energy and the Panthers led the charge until halfway through the first quarter when the Riverhawks equalized the game by hitting a three-pointer and from that point on the game was theirs, never relinquishing the lead.
The second quarter slowed down a bit when both teams started fouling, but as soon as any team had the ball it was full speed up and down the court. The Chiawana defense was impressive and effective forcing 10 Wenatchee turnovers in the first half which almost all led to points like when Chiawana stole the ball, heaved it downcourt to an open teammate who finished with an easy lay-in.
“We needed to take care of the ball more because Chiawana’s defense was great,” said Coach Robin Kansky, who has been filling in temporarily for Head Coach Travis Williams.
Chiawana’s full-court-press was less effective, but even after Wenatchee broke through the pressure they were unable to get shots to fall. Wenatchee started the half down three but the difference stretched to as much as 15 before they finished the half 46-35.
The start of the second half was much of the same but Wenatchee’s one saving grace was their consistency from the free-throw line that kept the game relatively close. They also had moments of inspiration like when Garrett Long went coast-to-coast off a steal to lay it in for an easy two points. And when Joe Dorey took two charges within seconds of each other. Any time the Panthers clawed their way back in the Riverhawks had an answer, often with a three-pointer.
Wenatchee, however, wasn’t done. They went on an early 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to reduce the lead to eight. And then Long hit two free-throws followed by Dorey, who had missed his first three three-point attempts, hit his next three in a row followed by one from Camden Loidhamer to get the deficit to within five with 41 seconds left. But that’s as close as the Panthers would get ending the night 80-73.
“We played hard,” said Coach Kansky. “We started taking care of the ball in the second half, passing more instead of dribbling. But even with only two turnovers in the fourth quarter, we couldn’t get enough stops.”
Wenatchee’s Long finished with 20 points and Dorey added 17. Chase Loidhamer was big in the paint with 17 rebounds and 14 points of his own.
The Panthers fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Wenatchee hosts Southridge on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.