MOSES LAKE — This past Thursday, seven schools met for the boys swimming district prelims and Wenatchee again proved they have a strong squad.
“The prelims determine how we will be seated at districts,” said Wenatchee Head Coach James Elwyn. “The top four in each race advance.”
For the 200-yard medley relay, Wenatchee took first place with a time of 1:43.66 and their relay team included Ben Grigsby, Tage Madson, Jared Bucknum, and Leif Broxson. Eastmont took second with a time of 1:46.75 and their relay team included Jack Hensley, Evan VanderSluis, Zane Hernke, and Ky Morris.
“Our relay teams are determined to reclaim the relay record times that Wenatchee once held,” said Elwyn. “We hope for that this weekend.”
For the 200-yard freestyle, Wenatchee’s Connor Elwyn and Cameron Wheeler took first and second with times of 1:42.90 and 1:52.04 respectively. Eastmont’s Zane Hernke took fourth with a time of 1:58.72.
For the 200-yard IM, Tage Madson took first for Wenatchee with a time of 2:03.83 almost immeasurably beating Eastmont’s Evan VanderSluis who took second with a time of 2:03.84. Wenatchee’s Christian Cutter nabbed third with a time of 2:06.41.
For the 50-yard freestyle, Wenatchee’s Ian Walsh and Andreas Broxson took second and third just behind Moses Lake with times of 22.37 and 22.93 respectively. Eastmont’s Ky Morris took seventh with 24.45.
For the 100-yard butterfly, Andreas Broxson and Ben Grigsby took first and third for Wenatchee with times of 54.31 and 57.30 respectively. Eastmont’s Ky Morris took sixth with 1:01.44.
For the 100-yard freestyle, Wenatchee’s Ian Walsh took third with a time of 50.69 and Eastmont’s Zane Hernke took fourth with 52.01.
For the 500-yard freestyle, Wenatchee took the top three spots when Simon Madson earned first with a time of 5:07.93, Cameron Wheeler took second with 5:09.19, and Leif Broxson took third with 5:19.90. Eastmont’s Grady Dimke took seventh with 5:51.51.
For the 200-yard freestyle relay, Wenatchee took second with a time of 1:34.45. Their relay team included Christian Cutter, Jack Wierzbicki, Leif Broxson, and Cameron Wheeler. Eastmont took fourth with a time of 1:51.16 and included William Ribellia, Chris Allen, Elijahrae Mcgee, and Grady Dimke.
For the 100-yard backstroke, Wenatchee again took the top three spots with Connor Elwyn at first and a time of 51.38, Ben Grigsby at second and a time of 56.74, and William Neer at third with a time of 57.52. Eastmont’s Jack Hensley took eighth at 1:02.72.
For the 100-yard breaststroke, Eastmont’s Evan VanderSluis took first with 58.06. Wenatchee’s Tage Madson and Christian Cutter took second and third with times of 1:03.30 and 1:04.68 respectively.
For the 400-yard freestyle relay, and the last event, Wenatchee took second with a time of 3:25.18 and included Cameron Wheeler, Ben Grigsby, Austin Elwyn, and Tage Madson. Eastmont took third with a time of 3:42.33 and included Zane Hernke, Jack Hensley, Ky Morris, and Evan VanderSluis.
“We had a lot of great swims,” said Elwyn. “We have a lot of guys in a good place to advance in state.”
