YAKIMA — The Eastmont boys’ wrestling team started off the season in fine style with a third-place finish at the Davis Invitational on Saturday. Eastmont finished with 115 points. They were behind Selah, the tourney champ, with 165.5 points and second place Hanford with 134 points.
There were 16 teams in the tournament including Ellensburg, Sunnyside, Ephrata, Heritage, Davis, Pullman, Naches Valley, East Valley, Toppenish, Goldendale, West Valley, White Swan, Highland, and Granger.
Eastmont placed two wrestlers in the finals, Nathan Chang at 126 pounds and Adrian Vivanco at 145 pounds. Chang finished in second place, while Vivanco was the tournament champion.
“Adrian Vivanco who dominated the 145-pound weight class. He pinned Avalos from Sunnyside in the finals in 5:36 to after dominating him with several takedowns and neat falls before pinning him. Adrian looks really focused right now and is rated seventh in state so we expect big things from him,” said Eastmont Head Coach Jason Erdmann.
Chang was pinned in the third period of the championship match by G. Smith from Pullman, who is ranked fourth in state in the 2A. Erdmann said he did get some revenge from last year beating two-time state placer Devan Gant from Naches 8-5 in the semifinals.
“Chang, who is ranked 12th in state, gave them both a couple airplane rides one way they will not forget. In wrestling terms, that’s a couple of beautiful throws to their backs that they were not expecting. Chang is a little out of shape but it’s the first match of the season,” Erdmann said.
Eastmont had three wrestlers place third, Damian Vivanco at 152, Skylar Dawe at 195 and Sean Eli-Dye at 220. There were four Wildcats who placed fourth, Payton Vincent at 106, Rudy Vivanco at 113, Dominic Webb at 170, and Jayston Smith at 220.
“Damian, Skylar, and Sean took third place in a very tough 16 man bracket. All three of them wrestled very hard this weekend and looked good out of the gate,” Erdmann said. “We also had heavyweight Wyatte Erdmann, Luke Harrison 195, Jonathan Ruiz 138, and Xavier Saurez 132 win two out of four matches on the day.”
Erdmann said his team wrestled very well for the first match of the year, especially being such a young team.
“It was a complete team effort to be able to take third place in a tough tournament out of the gate. We have four freshmen in Rudy Vivanco, Micah Dawe, Xavier Saurez, Giavoni Ruiz that are already playing big roles. We are young but with the mixture of good veterans and young kids we have on the team, it should be a fun year,” Erdmann said.
Up next for the Wildcats, a home dual match against Big 9 rival West Valley on Thursday.