PESHASTIN — Cascade unleashed a near masterclass in balanced football on their home field Friday night where they met the Quincy Jackrabbits.
They earned their first win of the season by knocking down any scoring attempt from the Jackrabbits, and scoring 26 of their 33 points in the first half before ultimately taking the win 33-0.
“We played well,” Cascade Head Coach Dominique Coffin said. “Our defense was great. Gavin Pulse led with 10 tackles and overwhelmed their offense. We throw the ball well. Cole Warner had four touchdowns in the first half which helped us get in rhythm offensively and that got our run game going too.”
Cascade will face the Bulldogs in Cashmere next Friday, Mar. 19 at 7 p.m.
Moses Lake 28, Cashmere 27
Friday night brought another 4A-1A football matchup for North Central Washington.
This time Cashmere faced the Moese Lake Chiefs on their home field. You’d think this would be a sure thing, a lock, for any 4A squad, but in a testament to the talent that is in the Caribou Trail League, Cashmere nearly took the game in the final seconds in spectacular fashion, but ultimately lost 28-27.
With almost no time left, Cashmere had the ball. They had just scored after a hail-marry-esque pass and they were going for two points and the win.
Then, during the final play, the runner dove with the ball for the endzone. But somehow the ball slipped. Moses Lake recovered it, and the game ended.
“We competed with a good 4A team,” Cashmere Head Coach Bryan Bremer said. “Hats off to the guys. I wish I did more to help.”
There was a total of 3 touchdowns in the final three minutes between the two teams, two from Cashmere.
Hunter McCabe had 23 carries for 95 yards and 2 TDs. Sam Phillips threw 12-18 for 139 yards and 2 TDs. He also had 26 yards rushing. Nate Phillips also had eight catches for 128 yards.
“Crazy game to have no fans but the energy felt like the stadium was full,” Bremer said.
Cashmere will face Cascade at home next Friday, Mar. 19 at 7 p.m.
Chelan 29, Omak 6
Chelan went north Friday night, to meet the Omak Pioneers on their home football field. Bus rides like that can leave you lethargic.
Add the darkness of winter and pandemic protocols, the advantage of home field is real. The Goats, however, shrugged it off when they nearly put a shutout victory together on the road winning 29-6.
Chelan’s defense halted any Pioneer offensive momentum from forming. Any real threat was knocked down and almost always converted. They held Omak scoreless the whole first half and helped run their own to 16.
“Our defense created four turnovers and we converted all but one into points,” Chelan Head Coach Travis Domser said. “They played physical the whole night.”
The offense was clearly no slouch either. Reed Stamps was 11-for-22 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Dillion McCardle racked up 147 receiving yards and scored a touchdown.
Chelan plays Ephrata on the road next Friday, Mar. 19 at 7 p.m.
Rand Stevens: 665-1167