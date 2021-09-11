SPOKANE — Wildcat Football took a long bus ride Friday night to face the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups.
Coming off last week’s tight win over Central Valley, Eastmont was hoping for another, but the Bullpups curbed those plans with a forceful 45-7 win.
Eastmont will look to bounce back next against Lewis & Clark. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
King’s 43, Cascade 12
Cascade clashed with the King’s Knights Friday night, but the King’s had a strong first half that carried them through to a win 43-12.
The first half was controlled by the Knights, leading the Kodiaks 29-0 by halftime.
“We had a lot of penalties that killed us,” Cascade head coach Dominique Coffin said. “It created a lot of holes for us offensively.”
But the second half was a different beast. Cascade found their footing and scored 12 points to the King’s 14.
“We started the second half with a turnover but we battled," Coffin said. "Braeden Parton was big for us. He threw the ball well, and Kaston Dillon was the main receiver and did a good job stepping up when the King’s stopped our running game."
Cascade hosts Brewster next Friday at 7 p.m.
Okanogan 42, Chelan 20
Coming off of a dominant win last week, the Goats were looking to carry their momentum into Okanogan.
But the Bulldogs set the tone on the first play, returning the opening kickoff back for a touchdown.
“They’re a good football team,” Chelan Head Coach Travis Domser said. “We played with a lot of heart. We just need to be more prepared.
"We moved the ball well. Reed Stamps threw two touchdown passes. We just couldn’t make defensive stops. We got work to do (but) Okanogan is a strong team, they should make a deep run in the league.”
Chelan faces Lakeside on the road next Friday at 7 p.m.
Ephrata 33, Quincy 0
EPHRATA — Both Ephrata and Quincy suffered tough losses last week to start their season, but there is no better motivation to turn the tide of your season than a matchup with your rival.
Friday night, the Tigers did just that, coming out on top 33-0.