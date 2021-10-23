SUNNYSIDE — Fresh off a blowout win at Hanford, Eastmont Football’s confidence was high when they took on the Grizzlies at Sunnyside Friday night. And they used every ounce in a battled win 31-26.
Eastmont’s record improves to 6-2.
Eastmont hosts Davis this Friday at 7 p.m.
Chelan 33, Quincy 7
Chelan took a tough loss to Omak two weeks ago, but that did little to shake their resolve when they dropped the Jackrabbits 33-7 Friday night.
“Kids played with great effort, and attitude tonight,” Chelan head coach Travis Domser said. “We got a couple things fixed and it worked out. Reed Stamps had a big night. We threw and ran the ball well.”
For Chelan, Ethan Kehl had 17 carries for 106 yards, and two touchdowns. Reed Stamps threw 13-of-25 for 246 yards, and three touchdowns, linking up with seven different receivers throughout the night.
This win improves Chelan’s record to 4-3.
Chelan hosts Cashmere this Friday at 7 p.m.
Cascade 42, Coupeville 13
Over the last couple weeks the Cascade Kodiaks have been on a roll, two of their three wins on the football field coming from fellow CTL opponents.
They faced the Coupeville Wolves on Friday, and kept the tally rolling with another big 42-13 win.
With Cascade’s starting quarterback out, the Kodiaks leaned on the running game, gaining only five yards on passing, but 366 yards rushing.
For Cascade, Joseph Wall had 13 carries for 123 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Kai Lewman wasn’t far behind with 13 carries for 122 yards, and 2 touchdowns.
Cascade earned all of their 42 points in the first half. Their defense shutout the Wolves for half the game, aside from the touchdowns in the first and last quarters.
“It was a great game,” Cascade head coach Dominique Coffin said. “We had two rushers over 100 yards. We gave up a long touchdown pass but we locked them down after that.”
On the Kodiaks defense Hunter Stutzman finished with seven tackles and three sacks, and Peyton Adams pulled down an interception.
“Our defense did a good job flying around,” Coffin said. “Our running backs ran hard, and our line got the edge while our guards were moving guys out in the open field which was good to see.”
Cascade’s record improves to 4-3.
Cascade travels to Omak this Thursday at 7 p.m.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone