CHELAN — Finally back at it, two well-acquainted football teams, the Cascade Kodiaks and the Chelan Goats met Friday night after a long absence from the field.
Chelan came firing on all fronts consistently through the night to come out on top 41-13.
“It was good to be back playing,” said Chelan Head Coach Travis Domser. “They played their hearts out. Everyone was just happy to be able to play again. Hats off to my team and how hard they worked and played tonight.”
Cascade started off moving the ball well and it kept the game close, but the Goats were the first on the board before the end of the first quarter. By the end of the half, the Goats had well figured out their game and played it. It served them well till the end of the game.
“It took us a while to get started, but once we started throwing and running the ball, we got rolling,” said Domser. “We put pressure on the quarterback and our kids stepped up. We got four or five turnovers on defense and none on offense. Our quarterback, Reed Stamps, completed 15-23 passes for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns.”
Chelan plays Omak on the road next Friday, Mar. 12 at 7 p.m. Cascade plays Quincy home next Friday, Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.
Cashmere 38, Quincy 9
QUINCY — With plummeting temperatures, sideways rain, and harsh gusts of wind it was a small miracle anything resembling football could be played Friday night when Cashmere met the Quincy Jackrabbits on their home turf.
But it was the Bulldogs who showed great resilience when they literally ran away with a 38-9 victory.
“Because of the weather, both teams ran the ball,” said Cashmere Head Coach Bryan Bremer. “Hunter McCabe had a big night. He had 17 carries for 103 yards.”
Penalties were plentiful, many caused by the foul weather, and others by the start of a new season and the pandemic. Despite the cold, Sam Phillips was able to throw for 53 yards and get four touchdowns, two by air and two by foot.
“It was a bit of a hunky, clunky game,” said Bremer. “But I’m proud of our guys and the adversity they’ve had to overcome with covid and the weather tonight. I’ve never been a part of anything like that. You could hardly throw the ball more than three yards.”
Cashmere plays Moses Lake on the road next Friday, Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.