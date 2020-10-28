WENATCHEE — During a typical fall season, this week would have been one of the biggest of the year for both Wenatchee and Eastmont football teams as they prepared for the annual Bridge of Sportsmanship (or Battle of the Bridges) rivalry game, which the Wildcats have won the past two years.
Instead, with high school football in the state being postponed until spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, neither team has put on pads or strapped up a helmet in nearly a full calendar year.
But with open coaching beginning Monday, they have at least been able to get some practice in.
Per COVID-19 guidelines, teams are allowed to workout in pods of six players per one coach. To comply and best utilize their time, both Eastmont and Wenatchee chose to split their squads into upper and underclassmen and conduct two separate hour-long practice sessions — geared toward mostly fundamentals and agility.
There is no game plan installation, 7-on-7 or Oklahoma Drills. No congregation or high-fives, and masks are worn by coaches and players, but it's football nonetheless. And right now, that's sufficient for both coaches.
“There was a lot of excitement,” Eastmont head coach Mike Don said Tuesday. “I think the guys are just excited to get out there and be able to have some kind of normalcy. It’s still about as far from football as you can get, but it’s something.”
Wenatchee head coach Scott Devereaux echoed Don’s level of excitement, adding that he had “been getting a little bored.”
Wenatchee
For Wenatchee, the obvious, elephant-in-the-room question, is how do you replace 3,999 all-purpose yards and 45 total touchdowns? That’s what the Panthers lost with the departure of reigning Big 9 MVP Nathan Blauman (graduated) and quarterback Camden Sirmon (now playing his senior season in Montana).
Add to it, junior quarterback Dawson Pike — who was listed as Sirmon’s backup — transferred to a school in Mississippi in August and will not be eligible to play in the spring.
So it’s down to Plan C at quarterback, which isn’t ideal, but given the number of well-rounded athletes the Panthers have and the time until kickoff, Devereaux said he wasn’t too worried about it.
“I’m not going to lose any sleep over it yet,” he said. “Typically we could experiment a little during our summer camp but that was gone obviously, but I don’t see us changing a whole lot. We’ll get a guy and coach him up. We probably won’t throw the ball 40 times a game but it’s someone else’s chance to play. It’s hard to replace all-league players, but I think we have some guys that can handle the job.”
The Panthers are returning all-league offensive lineman Sim Cass, Vincent Bentley and Tre Jagla, who Devereaux praised, labeling him the best center in the league.
“I think we’ll be good; we got some speed guys that can play multiple positions in JJ (Jelsing), Johnny (Amezcua) and Obadiah (Young), and it’ll probably be those guys sharing the load instead of one main guy. I think that makes us a little more dangerous.”
Eastmont
The Wildcats are in a similar position as their cross-town rivals, having to replace both Carson Everhart, who led the Wildcats to a (9-2) record in 2019, and Carson Talley, the Big 9’s second-leading rusher from last year.
But like Devereaux, Don said he feels good with where they are at and doesn’t expect too much of a drop-off.
“ ... We had some high-level seniors that did some really good things for us but we’re returning at least 15 kids who started games for us last year and got a lot of varsity experience," he said. "We also like our junior class a lot and feel like it might be the most talented we’ve had in a while.”
During open coaching over the next two weeks, Don said he’s hoping to just get his players back into the flow.
“We really just want to get back to some fundamentals and really work on the basics of what we’re trying to do this year,” he said. “This season will be all about simplicity; whichever team can line up, play fast football and not think about the outside (noise) will have the best year.”