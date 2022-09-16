Prep football roundup | Cascade, Cashmere and Chelan all win

Undefeated Kodiaks topple Bears
BREWSTER — Just a toe-dip into the season and Cascade football is already off to a promising start, winning its first three games.
Cascade defeated the Brewster Bears Friday night. The Kodiaks led 34-7 at halftime and didn't look back.
Cascade barreled into the second half with another couple touchdowns: one on an interception-return and the other by rushing. The third quarter ended with Cascade up 49-7.
The Bears got back on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a passing touchdown, making it 49-14.
The game ended 56-20.
Cascade’s record is now 3-0.
Brewster’s record is now 1-2.
Cascade hosts Granite Falls this Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.
Brewster next plays at Quincy this Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
— Rand Stevens, World staff
Cashmere wins 47-6 win, remains undefeated at 3-0
COLLEGE PLACE — Cashmere is typically a run-first offense however, two-year starter Trenton Mason, quarterback for the Bulldogs said coach, "I got you."
Mason completed 12-of-17 passes for 187 yards and finished with two passing touchdowns on the night and no interceptions to help lead his squad to their third straight win.
“That was really fun for us,” said Bryan Bremer, head coach for Cashmere. “We're not necessarily a throw it a bunch type of team — we like to run the ball — but tonight we established that we were going to throw the ball a little more.”
This was the Bulldogs' first road game of the year and even though they had to travel over four hours, distance didn’t seem to factor in for this one.
“The kids responded well to a long bus trip,” said Bremer. “And our fan base traveled really well. This is three lopsided wins for us but beyond that our kids are playing hard all the way through.”
The Bulldogs did what they do and played lights-out defense, only giving up six points on the night combined with an offense putting up 411 total yards of offense.
“That was special,” Bremer said.
The game started out slow for the Cashmere offense as they held a 6-0 lead after the first quarter but would pile up the points in the second quarter scoring 21 to take a 27-6 lead into halftime and would put the game away in the third leading 40-6 heading into the fourth.
Tyler Peterson finished with 67 yards off of only four carries and ran for a touchdown also. Genaro Reyna finished with five carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. Freshman wide receiver Logan Spies had three catches for 51 yards on the night.
“Creating some explosive plays in the run game is a goal of ours and we definitely did that tonight,” said Bremer.
What’s next?
Cashmere plays at home next Friday against Toppenish (1-1) in a non-league game with kickoff at 5 PM.
— Shane Moses, for The World
Chelan rolls over Cle-Elum Roslyn for a 54-16 win
CHELAN — After starting the season with two road games, the Chelan High School football team was finally able to play in front of their home fans and they didn’t disappoint.
The Goats overpowered Cle-Elum Roslyn for a 54-16 win on Friday night in non-league action.
Chelan moves to 2-1 on the season, as they get set for their next game at home against Oroville in a non-league game with kickoff set for 7:45 p.m.
— Shane Moses, for The World