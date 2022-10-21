Cashmere High defensive lineman Brody Larson runs back an interception for a touchdown Friday night against Chelan in the first half of the 69th annual Battle for the Bronze Shoe game at Cashmere. Cashmere defeated Chelan 41-7. The Bulldogs take on Quincy next Friday.
SUNNYSIDE — Some football games, all you need is a play or two to go your way and it's a totally different outcome.
When Wenatchee traveled to Sunnyside Thursday night they met a team with an identical record in what turned out to be a close contest. But Sunnyside capitalized on a couple key passing plays that allowed them to pull away with a 20-7 win.
“It was close for quite a while,” said Wenatchee head coach Scott Devereaux. “It was the first game that the very few practices we had outside made a difference.”
Smoke from wildfires has hurt air quality in the Wenatchee Valley, forcing the Panthers most days to practice in the gym gym. With full varsity and JV rosters eating up the floor space it leaves little room to run routes, defend routes, or safely tackle.
In Friday's game, Sunnyside threw the ball often and well, but Wenatchee’s defense was able to keep it a one-touchdown game for the most part. When Wenatchee had the ball the Grizzlies loaded the box to force the Panthers to throw, which led to a few opportunities of their own that nearly led to touchdowns, but the Grizzlies were able to suppress them.
“If we catch those in stride it's a different game,” Devereaux said. “Sunnyside is a good team. Good receivers. Good defense. We increase our game speed and couple things would have made a difference.”
The two receptions that lifted Sunnyside were deep passes into the backfield. The third touchdown came from a slow charge.
Wenatchee’s single touchdown came from Anthony Martinez after a clutch run.
Martinez finished with 26 carries for 91 yards, and one touchdown. Jackson Bishop led passing yards with 46, and Jacob Devereaux had 34. Caden Viall, Rivers Cook, and Mason Galvin each finished with 27, 22, and 18 yards receiving respectively.
“The kids have been good about our practicing situation,” Scott Devereaux said. “They show up and work hard.”
Wenatchee’s record is now 3-5.
Wenatchee hosts West Valley next Friday, Oct. 28th at 7 p.m.
— Rand Stevens, World staff writer
Bronze Shoe stays in Cashmere for another year
CASHMERE — The Bulldogs kept a firm grip on the Bronze Shoe trophy Friday night defeating Chelan 41-7 in the 69th trophy game between the two schools.
— Loren Benoit, World photographer
Wildcats shutout Ike in blowout
EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont hosted a struggling Eisenhower football team Friday night, defeating the Cadets’ 48-0.
Eastmont made a mistake on their first drive that forced them to punt. After that it was a different ball game.
Colby King collected the first touchdown for Eastmont followed by Austin Ruffins, King again, then Gunnar Peterson, Landon Moore, and finally Adrian Ruffins.
“We were clicking on both sides of the ball. Making plays,” Eastmont head coach Mike Don said.
Ike could be resilient, testing the Wildcat defense a couple times while being within striking distance of the end zone. But Eastmont responded every time.
“It was a fun game,” Don said. “We put the JV in in the fourth quarter. All the seniors, everyone, got in the game.”
Eastmont’s record is now 4-3.
Eastmont heads to Moses Lake next Friday, Oct. 28 for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
