Cashmere High defensive lineman Brody Larson runs back an interception for a touchdown Friday night against Chelan in the first half of the 69th annual Battle for the Bronze Shoe game at Cashmere. Cashmere defeated Chelan 41-7. The Bulldogs take on Quincy next Friday.

SUNNYSIDE — Some football games, all you need is a play or two to go your way and it's a totally different outcome.

When Wenatchee traveled to Sunnyside Thursday night they met a team with an identical record in what turned out to be a close contest. But Sunnyside capitalized on a couple key passing plays that allowed them to pull away with a 20-7 win.

Cashmere wide receiver Grady Zimmerman looks to the Cashmere sideline as he celebrates a touchdown catch.


