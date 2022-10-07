Bulldogs knock off Cascade 35-20 in Pear Bowl
CASHMERE — When the schedule first came out head coach Bryan Bremer of the Cashmere High School football team had one game, in particular, he was curious about.
When do we play against Cascade?
The annual Pear Bowl would be at the mid-point of this season for both schools with Cashmere at 4-1 overall and Cascade entering the game with a perfect 5-0 record.
However, things didn’t go well for the Kodiaks.
Cashmere played their brand of football, running the ball successfully and playing lights-out defense, as they were too much for Cascade beating the Kodiaks 35-20 in this year’s Pear Bowl.
“We were able to come out on top tonight,” said Bremer. “It means a lot for this community and for this team. We had practice at 5:30 AM twice this week just because of the air quality. We're going to enjoy it tonight.”
Cashmere finished with 321 total yards of offense and 201 of them were rushing yards.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an 8-0 lead early into the first quarter but Cascade would strike back, scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8 after the first.
The Bulldogs would march down the field in the second quarter scoring their second touchdown of the game, going up by seven points (15-8) but Cascade wasn't going away and scored before halftime to make it a 15-14.
The third quarter is where Cashmere has separated themselves from their opponents and tonight was no different as they scored 14 points in the quarter to take a 29-14 lead into the fourth.
Both teams exchanged six points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs will retain the Pear Bowl trophy at Cashmere High School.
Trenton Mason quarterback for Cashmere completed 10-of-12 passes for 92 yards, finishing with two passing touchdowns on the night.
Luke Jacobson finished with 19 carries and 151 yards and one rushing touchdown.
What’s next?
Cashmere 5-1 overall and 1-0 in Caribou Trail League action will play at Omak (5-1 overall and 2-0 in CTL action next Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
— Shane Moses, for The World
Wenatchee defeats Ellensburg
MOSES LAKE — With the wildfire smoke being as it is, Wenatchee football traveled back to Moses Lake to pseudo-host the Ellensburg Bulldogs Friday night.
Ellensburg has had a decent 3-2 start to the season, and with both teams fresh off losses, neither side was eager to hand the game over.
But Wenatchee was a force on both sides of the ball, and won 37-9.
“Our defense played pretty darn good,” Wenatchee head coach Scott Deveraux said. “We didn’t have a chance to practice outside all week, because of the smoke, so it was nice for us hold them to one score and a field-goal.”
The standout for the Panther defense was Evan Berdan, who, in what has to be some kind of record, blocked three punts, and an extra point.
By halftime, Wenatchee led 13-6. They ran the ball, mostly, lining up in a heavy formation that was just a brutal machine.
“They had a hard time with it,” Deveraux said.
Chalie Jorgensen ran Berdan’s last blocked extra point into the end zone for the final score.
Anthony Martinez had three rushing touchdowns. Jack Fluegge had one. And Alex Sanchez finished by hitting every extra point and a 32-yard field goal.
Wenatchee’s record is now 2-4.
Wenatchee hosts Davis next Friday at 7 p.m.
— Rand Stevens, World staff
Eastmont leading West Valley
YAKIMA — After a tough loss last week to Sunnyside, The Eastmont High School football entered the mid-point of the season needing to get back into the win column.
The Wildcats got out to a fast start, taking a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and would go into halftime with a 21-14 lead over the Rams.
At presstime, the Wildcats held a 28-14 lead over the Rams in the third quarter.
Eastmont entered the game with a 2-1 league record and 2-3 overall record.
West Valley (1-1, 3-1).
— Shane Moses, for The World
Chelan scores 42 in the first half, wins 48-35
COLFAX — After a brief speed bump last Friday in Omak, Chelan football veered back on track Friday night beating Colfax on the road, 48-35.
The final score is a little misleading. The Goats had this game in the bag by the end of the first half. Whether they ran or threw, on offense, they ate up the yards to eventually earn 42.
“Colfax has tough kids and they’re well coached,” Chelan head coach Travis Domser said. “They just played and played.”
Though they gave up one deep pass to Colfax, the Goat defense was equally as formidable. They never again allowed the ball the cross into the endzone before the halftime whistle.
“Our defense was flying around. We were really well-balanced tonight. It was good for us to be firing on all cylinders in the first half, and to then get our back-up and younger guys playing,” Domser said.
Isaac Wilson threw for three touchdowns. Ryan Allen had a 60-yard rushing and 24 yard receiving touchdown. Austin McCardle finished with two receiving touchdowns.
Chelan’s record is now 4-2.
Chelan hosts Quincy next Friday at 7 p.m.
— Rand Stevens, World staff