West Valley High's Nick Gomez recovers a loose ball on a play to set up an offensive possession for his team early in the second half of Friday night's football game against Wenatchee High at The Apple Bowl.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee High wide receiver Mason Galvin and West Valley's Zion Lee both go for the pass on a play in the first quarter. Lee was called for pass interference on the play, which helped setup a Panther field goal.
WENATCHEE — The Panthers dropped a tough one on their home football field Friday night, losing to the high-powered West Valley Rams 28-9.
West Valley came into the game 5-3 on the season with a strong offensive line, a roster filled with large, capable athletes, and a run-and-gun, air-raid style offense.
“We played hard,” Wenatchee head coach Scott Devereaux said. “It was senior night, and I’m glad we got everyone in. But it wasn’t our night.”
Wenatchee’s record is now 3-6.
Wenatchee travels to University High School next Thursday, Nov. 3 for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Eastmont pulls out win on a Hail Mary
MOSES LAKE — Having won four of their last five games, you could say Eastmont football is coming into their own late in the season.
What should have tripped them up Friday night was the Moses Lake Mavericks. An always formidable team, they now hold a 6-2 record.
The first quarter was neck and neck for the Wildcats. Each side was able to nab a touchdown, but based off the point explosion that occurred the following quarter, you might guess the ‘cats were only testing the fence.
It began when Gabriel Arizmendi blocked a Maverick punt. Skylar Bryant recovered the ball for Eastmont and ran it in for a 14-7 lead.
There was a bit of stalemate next, with back-and-forth punting, but Gunnar Peterson broke it with big 80-yard run and touchdown making it 21-7.
Moses Lake soon recovered with a 15-yard pass and touchdown.
Eastmont responded with something similar. This time a 20-yard pass and touchdown from Luke Gale to Adrian Ruffins to end the half 28-14.
And just like that, in one quarter, from a tie ballgame to a double-digit lead.
Eastmont showed no signs of slowing down. They began the third quarter with a long Peterson run. That put Edgar Leon within striking distance for a 20-yard field goal, which he aced 31-14.
The Wildcats were getting it done on both sides of the ball. First the blocked punt, then an interception from Peyton Guest, but throughout the game a plague of penalties was slowly brewing, and even an impressive lead can dwindle when your opponent is given free yards.
Over the next couple possessions, Moses Lake connected on two passing touchdowns to suddenly make this a close game with seven minutes left 31-28.
The penalties culminated in the final minute when Moses Lake slowly wound down the clock, and inched to within 35 yards of the end zone, but were then able, because of penalties, to have first down on the Wildcats two-yard line. They scored and took the lead, 35-31.
With 30 seconds left the Wildcats rushed down the field, and when a pass went out of bounds, the Eastmont was awarded one second on the clock.
That's all they needed. A 60-yard Hail Mary from Gale to Ruffins gave the Wildcats the win, 37-35.
“We had big lead then 150-250 yards of penalties in the second half,” Eastmont Head Coach Mike Don said. “It was hard to overcome.”
Eastmont’s record is now 5-3.
Eastmont travels to Chiawana High School next Friday, Nov. 4 for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
