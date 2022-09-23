Prep football roundup | Wenatchee, Eastmont and Chelan win; Cashmere loses

WENATCHEE — Sometimes a spark can come from the most unlikely source.
For the Wenatchee Panthers, their ignitor Friday night was senior punter Juan Rios.
Following an uninspiring first half, Rios got the Panthers going with a booming punt that pinned Eisenhower inside their own one-yard line. The defense took control from there, scoring on the next play after Ernie Velazquez fell on top of a fumble in the endzone.
That was all Wenatchee needed. Playing with momentum the defense stuffed the Cadets for the rest of the game and forced two more turnovers en route to a 17-8 victory in their home opener.
Offensively, it wasn’t pretty; the Panthers generated just 193 yards of total offense and struggled to move the ball for much of the game. But senior quarterback Jackson Bishop was able to hit tight end Rivers Cook on a drag route across the middle for a 41-yard touchdown to put the game on ice with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Eisenhower forced a safety following a blocked punt, but by that point the game was essentially over.
— Zach Johnson, World sports reporter
Eastmont dominates Davis
YAKIMA — When your first win of the season was a decisive one over your cross-town rival, it can be the motivation you need to launch you into the regular season. Eastmont football’s second Big 9 game was at Davis Friday night, and the Wildcats didn’t disappoint, dominating on both sides of the ball for a 41-0 dominant victory.
Scoring 41 points in the first half of a football game is no small task. 21 points were earned by the Wildcats in the first quarter, and 20 more in the second.
Luke Gale threw three touchdown pass: one to Austin Ruffins, Adrian Ruffins, and Gunnar Peterson. Gale also ran one more into the end zone for good measure, followed by Colby King.
Graydon Schneider returned a punt for a touchdown before the end of the half.
“We played well in all three facets,” Eastmont Head Coach Mike Don said. “Our running game was explosive.”
Because of the score discrepancy there was a running clock in the second half, and Eastmont’s JV got some playing time.
“We played reasonably clean football. Our defense got after them. They played lights out,” Don said.
Eastmont’s record is now 2-2, undefeated in league play.
Eastmont hosts Sunnyside next Friday Sept. 30th at 7 p.m.
— Rand Stevens, World staff
Bulldogs lose first game of the season
CASHMERE — Some games go your way, some don’t.
For Cashmere, it just wasn’t their night as the Bulldogs lost to Toppenish 34-19 on Friday evening in non-league action.
“Tough loss for us, but Toppenish is a really tough team. Hats off to them,” said Bryan Bremer head coach for Cashmere. “Good challenge for us, and our kids played hard. Got to learn from our mistakes and be able to move forward.”
The Toppenish defense kept the Bulldogs off balance for stretches of the game helping the Wildcats end Cashmere’s three-game winning streak.
“They’re a very aggressive defense,” said Bremer. “When they can stop the run with just minimal guys. I felt like we were always behind the chains.”
Cashmere jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter as senior quarterback Trenton Mason hooked up with Jack Croci for a 51-yard bomb.
“It started off in our favor,” said Bremer. “51-yard pass from Mason to Croci was good to see, first attempt and completion of the game. It was a great start.”
Mason Completed 6-of-15 passes for 121 yards, finishing with one passing touchdown and one interception on the night. Croci had three catches for 91 yards.
But Toppenish would rally back taking a 14-13 lead after the first quarter and a 21-13 lead at halftime.
Cashmere defensive lineman Drake Mutch picked off for a 45-yard touchdown and would bring it to the house to make it a 21-19 score in the third quarter.
What’s next?
Cashmere will have another stern test when they play next Friday at Ephrata High School (2A) in their final non-league game with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
— Shane Moses, for The World
Chelan wins big over Oroville
CHELAN – Senior running back Grant Gogal of Chelan took over scoring Friday with two rushing touchdowns and a defensive touchdown — a pick-six — to help lead the Mountain Goats to a 55-13 win over Oroville.
“I got to start out by giving Oroville and their coaches and their players a ton of credit,” said Chelan head coach Travis Dosmer. “They're tougher than heck, those guys played hard the entire game.”
Chelan did what it does best and that’s run the ball effectively in the non-league game against Oroville (0-3).
Chelan senior running back Ryan Allen busted the first play for a 65-yard touchdown run to get things started off and from there, it was all Goats as they held a 55-0 lead at halftime.
“We were firing on all cylinders,” said Dosmer. “We ran the ball really efficiently, we scored on defense we did a good job.”
Dosmer said he was able to get a lot of his younger guys in for some action under the Friday night lights.
“Our backups got lots of reps. it was good to get some of our 2’s and 3’s into the game,” Dosmer said.
What’s next?
The Mountain Goats (3-1) jump into Caribou Trail League plays next Friday when they travel up north to Omak to face the Pioneers with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
“To go to Omak, you’ve got to be ready to go,” said Dosmer. “They’re going to be physical, they’re good at home. They’re a really good football team. We’re going to have to play great and that’s the way we're going to prepare.”
— Shane Moses, for The World
Cascade High's game with Granite Falls had an 8 p.m. start and the final score was not available at presstime.