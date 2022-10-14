Wenatchee wins second in a row, shuts out Davis
QUINCY — Wenatchee Panther football pseudo-hosted Davis High in one of the few pockets of breathable air Friday night, in Quincy.
The Pirates have been a team still struggling to find their first win of the season. Wenatchee would prolong that stat after 42-0 victory.
The Panthers' strategy kept the ball on the ground in a game moved out of Wenatchee because of poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke.
“We ran the ball really well,” Wenatchee head coach Scott Deveraux said. “We didn’t attempt many passes, but each run would get us a lot of yards.”
By halftime, Wenatchee led 19-0. Davis tried a similar tactic, but the Panther defense was near impenetrable.
“Davis might have only had one or two rushes that went over eight yards,” Deveraux said.
Wenatchee executed their game plan to the letter.
“I’m proud of them. Adjusting to the location change last minute and getting off the bus ready to play.”
Wenatchee’s record is now 3-4.
Wenatchee heads to Sunnyside next Thursday, Oct. 20 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
— Rand Stevens, World staff
Omak pulls away from Cashmere in third quarter to beat Bulldogs 33-15
OMAK — A week after beating their rivals in the Pear Bowl, the Cashmere High School football team faced another stern test, this time traveling north to clash with Omak.
The game didn’t start well for the Bulldogs as Omak scored minutes into the game and would take a 13-0 lead into halftime.
Cashmere started off with the ball in the third quarter but would end up punting to Omak where the Pioneers would then go on a scoring frenzy, posting 20 unanswered points and eventually going on to win 33-15 on Friday evening in Caribou Trail League action.
Cashmere falls to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in Caribou Trail League action. Omak moves to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in CTL action.
What’s next?
Cashmere plays at home against Chelan (5-2 overall, 1-1 CTL) next Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
— Shane Moses, for The World
Chelan rolls past Quincy for 38-14 win
CHELAN — After exploding for 48 points in their last game, the Chelan High School football team kept their scoring frenzy going.
The Mountain Goats established the run game early and the defense played solid the entire night propelling Chelan to their fifth win of the season rolling over Quincy 38-14 on Friday night in Caribou Trail League action.
Chelan moves to 5-2 overall and (1-1 in Caribou Trail League play). Quincy falls to 2-5 on the year and 0-2 in CTL action.
The middle portion of the Caribou Trail League standings is a bit muddled with three teams — Cashmere, Chelan and Cascade — all at 1-1.
The Mountain Goats picked up their first CTL win of the season but have no time to pause for a break as they turn their focus to Cashmere in their next game. Chelan travels out to Cashmere next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff time.
— Shane Moses, for The World