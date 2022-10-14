Wenatchee wins second in a row, shuts out Davis

QUINCY — Wenatchee Panther football pseudo-hosted Davis High in one of the few pockets of breathable air Friday night, in Quincy.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?