EAST WENATCHEE — Friday night brought the Richland Bombers to East Wenatchee for the Wildcats’ first loser-out football game of the playoffs in a Big 9-Mid-Columbia crossover.
Though the Wildcats led at the start, and fought at the finish, their season ended with a 31-22 loss.
Richland sits ranked in the middle of the Mid-Columbia Conference with a 5-3 record, the same as the Wildcats who had been on a three-game win streak.
The Wildcats wasted no time at the game's start, scoring within the first three minutes on a five-yard run by Gunnar Peterson. They led 6-0.
Richland followed suit. Over the next three minutes they too were on the board on an 18-yard pass. It was the first of several lead changes in the first half after they knocked down their PAT making it 7-6.
At the start of the second quarter, Eastmont was within 22 yards of the uprights, and Edgar Leon's field goal made it 9-7.
The Bombers slowly pushed into Wildcat territory. They got within 18 yards of the end zone, but Eastmont’s Kellen Leonard intercepted, ending the threat.
Eventually, Eastmont was forced to punt, and as Richland wound down the clock, they inched closer. They were within seven yards of the end zone, but the Wildcats held them back for three downs. With seconds left, the Bombers finally broke through the last yard with a rushing touchdown.
They took a 14-9 lead into halftime.
Richland kept the momentum after halftime. Within the first few minutes they hit a 20-yard field-goal. Then followed with a blocked punt, and eventually scored another rushing touchdown making it 24-9.
But the Wildcats' Peterson scored for a second time making it 24-16.
It did little to slow the Bombers. Early in the fourth quarter they increased the lead with a passing touchdown 31-16. The Wildcats responded with another Peterson rushing touchdown to make it 31-22.
Eastmont fought hard, forcing a turn of possession over on downs, but there wasn’t enough time, and the Wildcats’ impressive season came to an end.
Eastmont’s overall record was 5-4.
Wenatchee’s season ends, but shows a home-field advantage
SPOKANE VALLEY — Wenatchee football finished a season of ups-and-downs Thursday night at University High School. The Panthers weren’t able to get on the board, losing their final game to the Titans 30-0.
Wenatchee finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 3-7. All of the wins were at home. They were 3-1 at home, showing a clear home-field advantage.
The Panthers graduate 14 seniors, and should return 26 athletes next year with varsity experience. These elements show a clear potential, a potential that has already been tested by close games, and on both ends of blowout performances throughout the season.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone