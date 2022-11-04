EAST WENATCHEE — Friday night brought the Richland Bombers to East Wenatchee for the Wildcats’ first loser-out football game of the playoffs in a Big 9-Mid-Columbia crossover.

Though the Wildcats led at the start, and fought at the finish, their season ended with a 31-22 loss.



