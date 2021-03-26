MOSES LAKE — The Panthers hit the road for another Big 9 football matchup against the always tough Moses Lake Chiefs Friday night, but left disappointed when the Chiefs took the win 24-14.
Game details weren't available Friday. Wenatchee plays Eastmont at home next Friday, Apr. 2 at 7p.m.
Cascade crushes the Cougars
WARDEN — It was a long bus ride for the Cascade Kodiaks Friday night to play the Warden Cougars on their home football field. But the return trip went by in a blink after they delivered a dominant performance with a 35-14 win.
“The kids played hard. They showed dominance,” Cascade Head Coach Dominique Coffin said. “We killed ourselves with penalties, but they played hard all four quarters, even the younger kids.”
The Kodiaks controlled the first three quarters, scoring 28 of their 35 points, and held the Cougars scoreless until the final quarter. Cascade was able to give their JV squad some playing time as well.
Cole Warner completed 7 of 11 passes for 125 yards and four touchdowns. Xavier Richtsmeier led rushers and Cody Enloe led receivers with four catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns .
Cascade plays Omak at home next Friday, Apr. 2 at 7 p.m.
Cashmere fights off Pioneers
OMAK — A week after a strong performance, the Cashmere football team was itching for any opportunity to bring that same intensity against another CTL opponent. They got a tough test in Omak against the Pioneers Friday night, and won 21-7.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Cashmere Head Coach Bryan Bremer said. “The first quarter was 0-0. Our offense turned the ball over three times. But our defense picked us up,” he said. “We had two takeaways and an interception. Hats off to both teams. It was just fun to be a part of.”
After a scoreless first quarter the Bulldogs led 15-0 at halftime.
“This was a good win for our program” and the team is looking forward to its next game against Chelan. “It will be our last game and both of us are undefeated in league. We’re playing for that Bronze Shoe,” he said
Sam Phillips completed seven of 14 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 45 yards. On defense, Phillips pulled down an interception and ran 32 yards for a touchdown. Hunter McCabe had 65 yards rushing and Duke Odenrider led the defense with 11 tackles.
Cashmere plays Chelan at home next Friday, Apr. 2 at 7 p.m.
Chelan wins big
CHELAN — The Chelan Mountain Goats hosted the Quincy Jackrabbits for the first time this season and won 54-0.
“We really executed well on offense and tackled really well on defense,” Chelan Head Coach Travis Domser said. “We believe that it's what we can control. The players executed the big things, blocking and tackling. They had a really good, winning attitude.”
The Goats were up 28-0 in the first quarter and by halftime it was 41-0 as the team controlled both sides of the ball.
Reed Stamps connected on six of nine passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Dillon McCardle had three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Kehle had 10 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns. JD Gonzales finished with an interception and 10 tackles.
“I think Quincy is going to be really good down the road,” Domser said. “I got a lot of respect for those guys. Next week is going to be big against Cashmere. It's going to be fun.”
Chelan plays Cashmere on the road next Friday, Apr. 22 at 7 p.m.
