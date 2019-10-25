YAKIMA — If there was any concern about a hangover following the one-point loss at Sunnyside last week, it was dispelled early on Friday night as the Eastmont Wildcats easily handled the Eisenhower Cadets at Zaepfel Stadium. Eastmont won going away by a score of 56-27 amassing a total of 495 yards on 72 offensive plays.
Leading at halftime by a score of 28-7 the game never veered from the path that it set in the first half. The offense was once again led by quarterback Carson Everhart who threw for 67 yards on five completions. He also threw for two touchdowns. The first to Dillon Esparza, the second to Corbin Keys. The quarterback also ran for another score.
The best friend a quarterback can have is a good running game and, as usual, his friends showed up rushing for a total of 428 yards. Carson Talley led the way rushing for 217 yards on 20 carries. He was joined by Austin Popoff who rushed for 153 yards on 18 carries. Both backs scored two touchdowns as well.
Buoyed by a young stout defense that got stops when they needed to, Eastmont rolled to an easy victory.
Eastmont Head Football Coach Michael Don said, “We got started running the ball. There was one fumble that stopped on of our drives but for the most part, we were just moving along.”
Next Game: Eastmont 3-1 (7-1) hosts Moses Lake 0-4 (0-7).
Cascade at Okanogan football
OKANOGAN — Okanogan wins 42-7.
A blowout win was not what Okanogan Head Football Coach Erick Judd predicted.
“I thought it would be very similar to 7-7 low scoring, tight, tight game like you see in this league. A stout running game and winning the turnover battle 4-1 was the key to victory. This league, this year, turnovers are what’s winning games. That and field position,” Judd said.
When you have the ball more, you can score more. And score more they did. Sophomore QB Brad Ingraham in first start limited their throwing game to 43 yards on 4-for-7 passing. 218 yds total rushing attack led by senior tailback Josue Ramos who ran for 91 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Coach Judd is very enamored with his two-way star.
“He’s our workhorse, usually is. He’s a hard runner. Does very well,” Judd said.
Kaeden Daling added to the rushing attack with 8 carries and 85 yards and one touchdown.
The story isn’t much different on the defensive side of the ball. Ramos led the team in defense with 6 solo tackles. Kolby Tverburg added an interception with a 40 yard return.
The Bulldogs scoring was spread evenly throughout the game with 21 points in the first half and the other 21 in the second half.
When asked about the season and his team coach Judd responded, “Been a good season, the kids have been working hard. Kind of a blue collar type team. No stars. We run the ball a lot. Everybody just has to play good football and we need to win the turnover battle to win the games. I just like the attitude of the kids. They are a fun group of kids to coach.”
The Bulldogs will face their rival Omak Pioneers Friday, Nov. 1 at Omak, at 7 p.m.