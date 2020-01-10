Boys Basketball
LEAVENWORTH — Cascade, recently off a close loss to Cle Elum just a couple days previously, were looking to break their streak when they faced the Highland Scots at home Friday night. And after setting the tone early, they did 47-19.
“Our offense wasn’t always clean,” said Cascade Boys Head Coach Paul Fraker. “But we got a lot of buckets in transition.”
Cascade set the tone early holding Highland to just eight points in the first half while they scored 28.
“Our defense was excellent,” said Fraker. “They were so disappointed with their loss against Cle Elum that they took it upon themselves to correct that and came out with a lot of energy.”
The final half had less scoring but the Kodiaks stretched the lead further before taking the win.
“Cole (Warnaca) carried us and was consistent all night,” said Fraker. “Hans (Schlyer) had a great second half, scoring all his points that half.”
Cascade’s Warnaca finished with 22 points and Schlyer added 10. Highland’s Quezada had 10 points. Cascade is 0-5 in league and 4-8 overall. Highland is 0-8 overall. Cascade plays Chelan Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Chelan.
Cashmere claws out another close win over Omak
OMAK — Cashmere, still undefeated in league, were on the road Friday night when they faced the Omak Pioneers for the second time. Cashmere took a narrow victory last time and the same was true again when they bounced back from a tough third quarter to stretch a one-point lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to scrape out the win 51-46.
Both sides kept the game close in the first quarter before Omak took a one-point lead 11-10. But Cashmere responded the next quarter with 20 points to take the lead before half 30-23.
“The second quarter we hit some big shots,” said Cashmere Boys Head Coach Levi Heyen. “We went into the half up seven.”
Omak, after halftime, had their own response holding Cashmere to seven points while they scored 13 to reduce the deficit to one at the end of the quarter 37-36. The final quarter was a battle but Cashmere made some key plays in the final minutes to take home the win.
“Omak had great defense,” said Heyen. “They outscored us in the third quarter and after adjusting their defense they made it incredibly difficult for us. It was a tough win.”
Cashmere’s Sam Phillips finished with 13 points and Reid Smith added nine. Omak’s Tre Marchand and TJ Sackman both finished with 14 points. Cashmere is 5-0 in league and 7-2 overall. Omak is 2-3 in league and 9-3 overall. Cashmere plays Medical Lake at home Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m.
Chelan lose another close one to Okanogan
OKANOGAN — Chelan, looking to snap a bit of a losing streak, faced Okanogan for the second time this season. After their first meeting, Okanogan took a narrow victory and came into this game with some additional momentum after putting two wins together. And Okanogan added another one with a closely contested battle against the Goats winning 58-54.
Chelan came out strong doubling Okanogan’s offensive production in the first quarter. But Okanogan flipped the momentum and went on a run to take the lead before half 23-21.
“Okanogan hit some tough three-point field goals down the stretch,” said Chelan Boys Head Coach Jeff Pearl. “And made plays when they needed to.”
This continued into the third quarter where Okanogan stretched the lead 36-30. Finally, in the final quarter, Chelan outscored Okanogan but it wasn’t quite enough and Okanogan, again, took a close win.
“I thought our defense was sound tonight,” said Pearl. “We gave up twenty fewer points to these guys than the first time we played them. We had our chance at the end and we just didn’t execute. We have a quick turn around and play Warden at our place tomorrow, so that’s our focus.”
Chelan’s Reed Stamps finished with 12 points and Cade Christopherson and Connor Wilson each added 11. Okanogan’s Chase Wilson finished with 20 points and Josue Ramons added 18. Chelan is 1-4 in league and 5-5 overall. Okanogan is 5-1 in league and 7-4 overall. Chelan plays Warden at home Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball Cascade lose ‘heartbreaker’ to Highland
LEAVENWORTH — After a few tough losses in a row, Cascade was looking for a win Friday night and to wipe the slate clean when they faced the Highland Scots. And they nearly had it. Despite playing an outstanding two and a half quarters of basketball, mental mistakes in the final minutes allowed Highland to eke out a close win 34-32.
“We played excellent for two and a half quarters,” said Cascade Girls Head Coach Dane Lewman.
The first quarter was a low-scorer. Cascade held Highland to just one point while they earned five before the end of the quarter.
The next quarter was a little more even but Cascade held and grew the lead before halftime 16-11.
Cascade came out of the half energized immediately starting with a 9-1 run before Highland suddenly turned the tables and went on a 14-0 run of their own to snag a narrow lead at the end of the third quarter 26-25.
“(Highland) turned it around,” said Lewman. “They pressed us and forced turnovers.”
The final quarter was a battle. The lead changed hands several times. With two minutes left Cascade held the lead but a few mental mistakes let Highland back in for the win.
“We lost a heartbreaker,” said Lewman. “They played their hearts out the whole game.”
Cascade’s Kascia Muscutt finished with 11 points and Kolby Hunt added 8. Cascade is 0-5 in league and 1-11 overall. Highland is 6-4 overall. Cascade plays Chelan Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 5:45 p.m. in Chelan.
Cashmere rolls Omak
OMAK — Cashmere, still undefeated this season, faced Omak for the second time. When they last met, Cashmere ran away with a sizeable win and things weren’t so different this time. Cashmere, for the second time this season, took another lopsided win over the Pioneers 69-43.
“Omak is always a tough place to play,” said Cashmere Girls Head Coach Brent Darnell. “They have a good coach.”
Cashmere had a strong first quarter, doubling the offensive production of Omak before the end of the quarter 22-11. The second quarter, and for the second time facing Cashmere, Omak had their best quarter offensively and defensively exactly matching Cashmere point for point before half 36-25.
“This isn’t an easy place to play,” said Darnell. “Grace Erdmann is a great low post defender but Omak’s Taya Mendoza was able to make tough, contested but composed shots.”
But after the half Cashmere responded with a great third quarter from Hailey Van Lith who scored 10 of her 38 points, running up the lead before the final quarter 54-31.
“Hailey got us off to a great start,” said Darnell. “We had much better energy in the second half and it started on defense. We came out ready.”
The last quarter was a bit closer but it was already too late for Omak.
Cashmere’s Van Lith had a great night finishing with 38 points, nine rebounds, and six assists and steals. Grace Erdmann added nine points. Omak’s Taya Mendoza had 13 points.
Cashmere is 5-0 in league and 11-0 overall. Omak is 3-2 in league and 7-5 overall. Cashmere plays Medical Lake at home Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3:00 p.m.
Hobbled Goats beat by Bulldogs
OKANOGAN — Chelan, looking to break a three-game losing streak, squared off with Okanogan for the second time this season. Okanogan took a close win last time and Chelan planned to reverse that. However, riddled with injuries from the previous game, Chelan kept it close before Okanogan stretched the lead with free-throws in the final minutes 45-34.
“We had three injured in our last game against Omak,” said Chelan Girls Head Coach Rob Huddleston. “With a short bench, our girls played well.”
Chelan came out hot, hitting open three’s which built them a lead before the end of the quarter 12-6.
“The second quarter we left (Daniele) Sparks open too much,” said Huddleston. “She made nine of her seventeen points that quarter.”
Okanogan dissolved the lead in the second quarter to take the lead before half 21-17. The third quarter was more of a stalemate before Okanogan finished with the lead 35-30.
“We made a couple of adjustments,” said Huddleston. “And we stuck with them.”
Chelan battled to within three points in the final quarter but fouling, and Okanogan’s ability to hit their free-throws stretched the lead in the final minutes.
“Okanogan is turning into a top team,” said Huddleston. “And when you make a couple of mental mistakes they’ll take advantage.”
Chelan’s Matea Ivory finished with nine points and both Booh Huddleston and Katie Rainville added eight. Okanogan’s Daniele Sparks finished with 17 points. Chelan is 1-4 in league and 5-5 overall. Okanogan is 4-2 in league and 9-2 overall. Chelan plays Warden at home Saturday, Jan. 11 at 6:00 p.m.