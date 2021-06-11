ROYAL — Sweet relief.
After a long week, both Cashmere basketball teams escaped Royal with a pair of wins Friday night, each securing their fourth win in the last five days.
The Cashmere girls hit the floor first and survived a late push by Royal to hold onto a 41-35 win.
“It was a battle,” head coach Brent Darnell said. “I thought we did a good job of handling their post players and were balanced offensively.”
Junior Riley Johnson led the team with 14 points, Maddie Hammond chipped in nine points and Gennevieve Ledesma added six points off the bench.
The Bulldogs (9-1) were able to carry a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Knights clawed back with a 16-point fourth quarter to cut the deficit to two possessions. Mentally, Darnell said, the girls were gassed.
“But we were able to just squeak it out,” he said.
Darnell said he was going to give the girls the weekend off before they return Monday to get ready for Chelan.
“That will be a tough battle so we’ll need to come ready to play,” Darnell said. “We’ll use those three practices to clean some things up before our last league game. It’s going to be a little emotional for them and me considering the year we had and the fact that I’ve been coaching this group since I first moved to Cashmere.
“I grew up with this team and when I first started, we were getting shellacked in games but I just kept telling them to be patient. They’ve been a part of three state championship games and have some great memories. It’s not always about basketball, those life lessons of being coachable, staying late and showing up early to develop a work ethic, that carries with you.”
Cashmere plays Chelan for the CTL title on Thursday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Cashmere 60, Royal 52
It was a physical game but the Bulldogs were able to hold on in the fourth to outlast the Knights and preserve their undefeated season.
Cashmere (10-0) was knotted up with Royal 40-40 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Bulldogs were able to get some crucial stops, play physical and were the beneficiary of two big 3-pointers from senior Ty Schoening.
It was a big win for Cashmere, who have been through a grind the last week after nabbing wins against Quincy, Cascade and Omak. The Knights, who had lost only one previous game coming into Friday, presented a tough test for the Bulldogs.
“They’re big, strong and physical,” head coach Levi Heyen said. “And their only loss of the season is to Ephrata. They just have a lot of big and strong athletes and did a good job of matching up. The last time we came here they beat us up so we had to come ready to play.”
Senior Nate Phillips led the team with 19 points, Carter Alberts had 12, Sam Phillips and Schoening both added 10 and Evan Bakken chipped in nine points.
The boys will also get the weekend to rest and relax before they turn their focus toward Chelan on Thursday. For the seven seniors, it’ll be the final home game of their high school career and they have a chance to secure another CTL district title.
“It should be an exciting game, hopefully, we’ll be able to get as many people as we can to come watch,” Heyen said. “Win or lose, we’ll go out and battle.”
Tipoff on Thursday is at 7:30 p.m.