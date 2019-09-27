The Goats drubbed the Spartans Friday night, leading at halftime 41-0 before winning 48-14.
Chelan quarterback Reed Stamps dominated the game, going 18 of 27 for 305 yards and 7 touchdowns. The running backs, headed by Julio Alatorre and Tobin Wier, added 65 yards on 16 carries. The Spartans rushing attack put up 129 yards on the ground but only completed 2 passes for 14 yards.
“We played hard-nosed football,” said Chelan Coach Travis Domser, “We executed well on offense and defense... We got into a groove and I am excited about the team we have.” The Goats improve to a record of 4-0 overall. Chelan squares off against Okanogan next Friday for their first conference game.
Bulldogs Lose Close Game 15-22
CHENEY — Despite an outstanding effort from the Bulldogs’ defense, Cashmere came up short against the Cheney Blackhawks on Friday night.
With a steady rain to start the game, both teams slogged to a 7-7 tie at halftime. Brooks Elliot (RB) was outstanding and led the Bulldogs in rushing and receiving with 16 rushes for 80 yards and 5 catches for another 86 yards and a touchdown.
Cashmere’s other touchdown came in the second half when quarterback Sam Phillips took the ball in from the 1 yard line.
Coach Bryan Bremer then rolled the dice and gambled on a fake PAT when Phillips, who is the holder, ran the ball in for a 2 point conversion to give Cashmere the lead at 15-14.
After Cheney scored again and converted their 2 point conversion, the Bulldogs had one last chance to even the score on their last drive.
With time running out, Cascade failed to convert on a 4th and 9 from the Hawks’ 20 yard line. “I’m proud of our team,” said Bremer after the game, “We had a chance at the end… It was a hard fought game against a very good team.”
Lady Kodiaks Outlast Trojans in Soccer
LEAVENWORTH — Grey skies couldn’t put a damper on the day for the Cascade Kodiaks as they improve to 2-3 in the overall standings after besting the Olympic Trojans 2-1 on Friday afternoon.
Cascade Coach Glen Stefanko was excited for the win, saying, “We played really strong (like in) our first game – today was finding our groove again… The girls linked up much better than they have been. It was nice to see them dominate the game.”
Coach Stefanko praised Kodiak defender Truh Merriman for her defensive play and Kascia Muskutt, who scored both goals for Cascade, one assisted by Kolby Hunt and the other an own goal.
The Kodiaks next face the Lakeside Lions at home today at 4 p.m.
Knights Lose in 3 Against Warriors
The WVC Volleyball team dropped their first home game of the season yesterday, losing to a dominant Walla Walla team in 3 straight sets 19-25, 13-25, and 19-25 to remain at the bottom of the NWAC standings at 0-3 (1-16 overall).
Despite the loss, Knights Coach Ana Vazquez was happy with how well her team responded: “It’s a brand new team, were still working on getting things to click… it’s a good group with high energy, and it should be a fun season with a bunch of new faces.”
The Warriors’ Tylar Jones finished with 3 spikes, 11 kills, and 8 digs while Tia Takasaki added 21 digs. Marci Elgan had 13 assists to go with her 2 kills and 3 spikes.
For the Knights, Kelsea Nunues contributed 11 kills and 3 spikes, and both Kelsey Clark and Kourtney Collins each had 11 digs. Walla Walla improved to 2-2 in the conference and 12-11 overall.