Boys Basketball
YAKIMA — The Panthers were on the road Friday night taking on the Davis Pirates in what was their first league game of the Big 9. These teams have the same overall record but Davis has already lost one league game so far to Moses Lake. Wenatchee won both matchups last season but the games were always kept fairly close and competitive. Davis, however, got their revenge on the Panthers when they set the tone early and ended the night 72-53, taking the victory.
“They jumped on us early,” said Wenatchee Boys Head Coach Travis Williams. “We were constantly playing catchup and couldn’t get our momentum going.”
From the start, Davis set how the night would go. Wenatchee was down 14-0 before they made their first bucket. They were creating plenty of scoring opportunities for themselves but would often miss the mark. At halftime, the Panthers were down 40-18. But after the half, Wenatchee responded. They pressed Davis on defense and were more aggressive in the post. They won the second half but it wasn’t enough to pull back the lead.
Wenatchee’s Nathan Blauman finished with 18 points and Chase Loidhamer added 15. Wenatchee is 0-1 in league and 2-4 overall. Davis is 1-1 in league and 3-3 overall. Wenatchee plays Sunnyside at home this Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Cascade out-shot by Omak
OMAK — The Kodiaks hit the road to face the Omak Pioneers Friday night. Both teams have had a tough start, losing their first two league games, but as history shows, when these two teams face each other, the Pioneers have a tendency to run away with it. Cascade has proven to be much more competitive this season so an Omak victory wasn’t necessarily so certain. But, unfortunately, history repeated itself when Omak didn’t find a shot they couldn’t hit, winning 69-41.
“Thirty of Omak’s points came from threes,” said Cascade Head Coach Paul Fraker. “They did a good job of penetrating and kicking out.”
Omak was consistent throughout the game, scoring between 16 or 18 every quarter. They also had good perimeter defense that forced Cascade to shoot but the Kodiaks found a work-around and eventually found a way to score inside.
Cascade’s Cole Warnaca finished with 11 points and Omak’s Tre Marchand had 15. Cascade is 0-3 in league and 2-4 overall. Omak is 1-2 in league and 5-2 overall. Cascade plays Manson at home Friday, Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m.
Chelan falls to Brewster
BREWSTER — The Mountain Goats faced the Brewster Bears Friday night in what was sure to be a competitive matchup. Chelan beat the Bears last season but by only nine points. These teams have had a strong start to the season. Coming into the game Chelan had only lost one game, a close one to Okanogan, and Brewster had yet to lose. The Bears showed the Goats why when they finished with the win 72-60.
“Brewster had a quick start,” said Chelan Boys Head Coach Jeff Pearl. “We settled for outside shots instead of attacking the rim.”
Brewster had the first half from tipoff and finished at halftime, 41-16. Chelan was more aggressive at the rim in the second half, making it much more competitive. Chelan reduced the lead to four in the final quarter but the Bears stayed them off before they got the victory.
“I’m happy with our response in the second half,” said Pearl.
Chelan is 1-1 in league and 3-2 overall. Brewster is 4-0 in league and 6-0 overall. Chelan plays Wellpinit at home Friday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m.
Waterville-Mansfield tops Soap Lake
WATERVILLE — The Shockers faced Soap Lake Friday night and after a rough start to the season they were eager for their first victory. Last season each of these teams had beat the other once but the Shockers got the upper hand this season when they went to the post and ran over the Eagles 66-45.
“We established ourselves in the paint early with Kody (Angus),” said Waterville-Mansfield Boys Head Coach Daniel Simon.
The Shockers started on fire, ending the first quarter up eight with 17-9. But Soap Lake responded the next quarter and reduced the lead to get it to 30-23 at halftime. The last half, however, was all Shockers before they capped the night with the win.
Waterville-Mansfield’s Kody Angus was big for the Shockers finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds. The Shockers are 1-3 in league and 1-5 overall. They play Tonasket Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Tonasket.
Girls Basketball
First league game ends in hard-fought loss for Wenatchee
YAKIMA — Wenatchee met Davis for their first league matchup Friday night. Davis had already tallied one loss to their league record, while Wenatchee was poised to jump at the chance of their first Big 9 game also being their first win. Last season, these teams faced each other twice and Davis came out on top both times, and though they did again, it was a close contest throughout the night before Davis finally won 60-56.
“It was a good game,” said Wenatchee Girls Head Coach Pat Loftus. “We competed well, coming out with good defensive energy and we made shots.”
Wenatchee had the game tied up at the end of the first quarter and eventually led by one at the half 29-28. The Panthers hit six three-pointers in the first half but would stumble a little in the third quarter when Davis went on a run to get the lead to as much as eight before Wenatchee shaved it down to six at the end of the third quarter, trailing 41-35. The last quarter was more balanced but Davis’ ability to rebound and the number of opportunities they got at the free-throw line gave them just enough to edge out Wenatchee.
Wenatchee’s Olivia Ramirez finished with 13 points and Emily Redman added 11. Wenatchee is 0-1 in league and 0-5 overall. Davis is 1-1 in league and 2-4 overall. Wenatchee plays Sunnyside at home Saturday, Dec. 21 at 5:45 p.m.
Pioneers a pest for Cascade
OMAK — Cascade was on the road Friday night to face another tough CTL opponent, the Omak Pioneers. Cascade was still looking for their first win of the season and they knew to win would be a battle, having lost the three times they met last season.
Cascade has shown they can improve, growing greatly between each game but they were delivered a stumbling block when they couldn’t hit their free-throws and the Pioneers ran away with a victory 55-33.
“We broke the press,” said Cascade Girls Head Coach Dane Lewman. “But our shots weren’t falling even after getting open looks. (Omak) went on a run that we couldn’t counter.”
The game started off even, tied up at the end of the first quarter, but something clicked for Omak when they hit 18 points in the second quarter, finishing the half 25-14.
It was the same story the next quarter but Cascade had a little resurgence in the final quarter before Omak finally finished with the win.
“We only made eleven of thirty-three free-throws,” said Lewman. “That made a huge difference.”
Cascade’s Kolby Hunt finished with eight points. Cascade is 0-3 in league and 0-6 overall. Omak is 2-1 in league and 5-2 overall. Cascade plays Manson at home Friday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m
Chelan blows out the Bears
BREWSTER — Chelan faced Brewster on their home court on Friday night. Last year, when these teams met, Chelan won by a wide margin. Now, coming off a hard-won battle against Cascade last Tuesday, the Goats were looking to make it two and have it snowball into even more momentum, which it did when they ran away with a 40-point victory 66-26.
“Our girls played great pressure defense,” said Chelan Girls Head Coach Rob Huddleston. “We also had a lot of open court lay-ins.”
From tipoff, Chelan was a machine. Scoring double digits in every quarter only allowing Brewster to do the same in the fourth quarter when they hit 10. Chelan’s defense fueled their offense but when Brewster set up in a 2-3 zone defense Chelan was still able to get the ball inside and out hitting baskets from all over the court. The third quarter, however, is where they really ran away with it when they scored 32, almost half their points on the night.
“We really started heating up in the third quarter,” said Huddleston. “We had three girls in double figures.”
Chelan’s Matea Ivory and Ashley Sams both finished with 12 points and Aliyah Finch added 11. Chelan is 1-1 in league and 4-1 overall. Chelan plays Eastside Prep. in Belfair on Friday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.