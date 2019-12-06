Boys Basketball
SPOKANE — The Wildcats were on the road Friday night and the long drive gave them plenty of time to think about the last time they met Mead when they squeaked out a win by just two points. Already off the momentum of a hard-earned against Cashmere, Eastmont was looking to remain undefeated but as fate would have it, it wouldn’t be so in a hard-fought battle down to the wire losing 72-69.
“It was a well-played, intense game,” said Eastmont Boys Head Coach George Juarez.
Throughout the night both sides led at one point or another — Eastmont by as much as seven and Mead by as much as 10. It all boiled down in the final quarter when Eastmont went on a 10-0 run in just one minute to tie the game with less than a minute left but Mead had a dagger up their sleeve when they rose from behind the arc and tickled-the-twine for a three-point lead and the win with just two seconds left.
Eastmont’s Isaac Wellborn finished with 30 points and Evan Smith added 18.
“If there’s one thing I can say about my team it is that they are resilient,” said Juarez. “They battled back. It reminds me of our game against Cashmere.”
The Wildcats drop to a 1-1 record and Mead improved to 2-0.
Eastmont plays Eisenhower Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:15 p.m. in East Wenatchee.
Girls Basketball
Wildcats can’t match Mead
SPOKANE — Eastmont met Mead on their homecourt Friday night hoping to right last years’ loss and though they were able to improve upon the deficit it wasn’t by much ending the night with a 63-34 loss.
“Mead is a very talented and athletic team,” said Eastmont Girls Head Coach Ron Stone. “They are very tough but I liked how we competed. We came out with a lot of energy.”
Mead ran away with it early on when they ended the half 31-10. And though the Wildcats doubled their offensive production in the second half, it wasn’t enough to match Mead’s output and despite the sizeable deficit, Eastmont’s attitude and effort throughout the night were noticed.
“I’m so proud of my team,” said Stone. “They kept a great attitude throughout the whole game to the point that coaches and the crowd felt the need to tell me. We are a young team but we are already so much better this week than last week against a stronger opponent.”
Eastmont’s Jaden Brown finished with nine points and Annelise Bauman added eight. The Wildcats drop to an 0-2 record and Mead improved to 3-0.
“We may have lost but it wasn’t from lack of effort,” said Stone. “We handled the pressure much better this week.”
Eastmont plays Eisenhower Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5:45 p.m. in East Wenatchee.