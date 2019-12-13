Boys Basketball
LEAVENWORTH — The Kodiaks, after a two-game losing streak, were looking to shed those losses for a new winter coat when they faced the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers Friday night at home in a non-league game. And though most associate Friday the 13th with bad luck, that would only be true for the Shockers as the Kodiaks ran away with it finishing 59-42.
“It was a good victory,” said Cascade Boys Head Coach Paul Fraker. “We tried new things on defense and hit our shots.”
From the start, the Kodiaks came out hot getting 21 points in the first quarter fueled by their defensive energy. They also shot well from behind the arc and finished the half leading 31-19. It continued like this into the final quarter until the Shockers took advantage of a lapse in defense and clawed their way back to reduce the deficit but Cascade came out on top.
Cascade’s Cole Warnaca led with 15 points and Isaac Cortes and Bret Fraker each had 11. Isaiah Dayton came up big with four steals and seven points of his own.
Cascade’s overall record improves to 2-2 and Waterville-Mansfield falls to 0-4.
“We got a little lazy on defense at the end and we put (Waterville-Mansfield) on the line too much,” said Fraker.
Cascade plays Chelan at home, in the second CTL matchup of the season for both teams, on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Chelan losses battle in OT
OKANOGAN — The Mountain Goats, after winning a close one against Cle Elum over a week ago, faced their first CTL opponent of the season, the Bulldogs, in Okanogan Friday night. Okanogan was off of a recent win as well so both teams were primed with momentum which led to a hard-fought battle with endless lead changes that propelled the game into overtime where Okanogan’s defense held Chelan scoreless and they hit enough shots to walk away with the victory 78-73.
“It was a competitive game,” said Chelan Boys Head Coach Jeff Pearl. “Our shots didn’t fall and Okanogan made some big plays down the stretch.”
Chelan’s Connor Wilson lead with 21 points followed shortly by Reed Stamps with 19. Nate Harding also had 12 and Cade Christopherson added 11. Chelan’s CTL record falls to 0-1 and Okanogan improves to 2-0.
“It was good for our guys to face a little adversity,” said Pearl. “I was proud of how my guys battled for all thirty-six minutes.”
Chelan plays Granger at home on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kodiaks struck by Shockers
LEAVENWORTH — The Kodiaks, still searching for their first win of the season, hoped they would find it when they met the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers at home Friday night. The Shockers, though off of a recent loss, had an excellent start to the season with two wins and were motivated to get things back on track and they did, when from tipoff, the Shockers pushed the pedal through the floor sprinting up and down the court and to a 59-37 victory.
“We had a slow start and (Waterville-Mansfield) did a really, really good job moving the ball up and down the court,” said Cascade Girls Head Coach Dane Lewman. “They have a lot of runners and it caught us off guard.”
Cascade had three players in double digits. Emma Halseth, Kolby Hunt, and Molly Wiser each had 10 points.
“In the second half we forced more turnovers and our shots finally fell,” said Lewman. “We had a good run to finish the game that we hope will roll into the next one when we have our whole team back.”
Cascade’s overall record falls to 0-4 and Waterville-Mansfield’s improves to 3-1. Cascade plays Chelan at home, in the second CTL matchup of the season for both teams, on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 5:45 p.m.
Chelan battles back but falls short
OKANOGAN — The Mountain Goats started the season strong with a win last Thursday and were looking to continue the trend in their first CTL matchup of the season when they met the Bulldogs on their home court in Okanogan Friday night. They nearly had it in the fourth quarter when the Mountain Goats led by double figures after battling back from a seven-point deficit but Okanogan was resilient, weathered the storm and took advantage of some ill-timed substitutions to get the win 45-40.
“Chalk it up to coaching,” said Chelan Girls Head Coach Rob Huddleston. “We need to be better about who we sub that late in the game.”
Chelan’s CTL record falls to 0-1 and Okanogan improves to 2-0. For Chelan, Booh Huddleston finished with 14 points and Katie Rainville added 6. Okanogan’s Lexi Lafferty had 15 and Isabel Buchert added 12.
“I’m proud of them. They played hard throughout the game. The girls did their job,” said Huddleston.
Chelan plays Granger at home Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.