YAKIMA — Before the game, Panther Coach Scott Devereaux looked into his crystal ball and predicted a scrappy, hard-fought game, and it proved to be prophetic. The first half highlighted the referees as the field was painted in yellow flags with both teams suffering untimely penalties that stopped solid drives.
Despite the sloppy play, Wenatchee scored their first touchdown in the second half when quarterback Camden Sirmon hit running back Nate Blauman for an 18 yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers the lead at 10-7 at halftime.
The Rams moved the ball down the field on their first possession in the second half, but two crucial penalties stalled the drive at the Panther’s 27. West Valley then missed a 42-yard field goal wide left, but another Panther penalty gave the Rams second chance and they nailed the 32-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10.
After both teams traded punts in a battle of field position, the Rams got the ball at the Panther’s 30-yard line. West Valley moved the ball to the Panther’s 3-yard line, but two more penalties pushed them back to the Panther’s 16. On the next play, the third down pass was blown up by the Panther’s defense, and the Rams missed the 33-yard field goal.
The Panthers then went on a 59-yard drive that stalled at the Ram’s 18, but Cesar Gonzales hit the 35-yard field goal, his second of the day, to give Wenatchee the lead 13-10 with just over 6 minutes left in the game. On the Ram’s next possession, Drew Johnson dropped a sure touchdown pass from quarterback Issac Madrigal, and 2 plays later West Valley punted the ball away.
That’s when Nathan Blauman stepped up, grinding out tough yards to keep the Panthers on the field. On a crucial fourth down play, Blauman looked to be stopped for a two yard loss, but he broke the tackle and pushed bodies forward to convert the first down and keep the clock ticking.
“He carried half the defense with him on that play,” said Coach Devereax after the game,
The Panther’s then passed up a 42-yard field goal try but came up short on the fourth and goal, giving the Rams the ball at their own 7-yard line with 1:44 on the clock and down by 3. Wenatchee’s defense dominated, and the Rams were forced to go for a fourth down and 12 from the 6-yard line, but a high snap sent the ball out of the end zone for a Panther’s safety.
West Valley then tried a desperation on-side kick, but the Panther’s Jax Tucker fell on one knee to gather the ball in and put the lights out on the Rams 15-10.
“It was an ugly game,” admitted Coach Devereax, “Lots of flags, not a lot of rhythm. Our defense came alive in the fourth quarter.” The Panthers are looking forward to playing the next 2 games at home. The Wenatchee Panthers are now 3-0 in the Big 9 and 5-1 overall. The West Valley Rams drop to 0-3 in the league and 1-5 overall.
Omak runs over Cascade 25-7
OMAK — The Pioneers dominated the Kodiaks on Friday night, grinding out 320 yards on the ground on the way to a 25-7 drubbing. Omak outgained Cascade 392 to just 134 yards of offense for the Kodiaks.
The first half was all Pioneers as they scored two touchdowns and held the Kodiaks to no points. Omak’s first score came on a 29 yard run touchdown run by running back Tanner Hill. Then Pioneer quarterback Aaron Black threw a 3 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Josef Avena for their second score.
The Kodiak offense found their rhythm in the third quarter, and scored their only touchdown of the game when quarterback Cole Warnaca hit Ben Sunitsch for a 31-yard touchdown to close the gap to 12-7, but the Pioneers proved to be too much for a banged up Kodiak team as they were unable to complete the comeback.
After the game, Coach Dominique admitted that his team was banged up. Running back Wyatt Lambert was running hard in the first half until he injured his ankle and sat out the rest of the game.
“It was a good game,” Coach Coffin said, “The kids played really hard.” The coach praised defensive lineman Hunter Reinhart and linebacker Eric Rosario for their defensive play. After the loss, Cascade is 0-1 in the Caribou Trail League and 4-2 overall while Omak remains undefeated at 1-0 in the league and 6-0 overall.
Tigers air out a win over Eagles 86-42 in football
SOAP LAKE — The Entiat Tigers seemed unstoppable on offense Friday night, putting up almost 700 yards of offense on the way to an easy victory over the Soap Lake Eagles.
“We played really good offensively,” said Coach Brian Bailey after the game, “We threw the ball very well.”
Despite the success, Coach Bailey said that the team didn’t execute the way he wanted them to in the beginning of the game, and the first quarter ended with the Tigers winning 14-6.
Tiger’s quarterback Colby Kretcher was superb with 21-of-29 passing for 443 yards and 6 touchdowns while his twin brother Case rushed for 199 yards on 20 carries. Entiat is now 4-1 in the district and 6-1 overall and Soap Lake is 1-2 in the district and 4-2 overall.