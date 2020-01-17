YAKIMA — Friday night, for the first time this season, the Panthers took on the West Valley Rams.
Wenatchee lost to West Valley the two times they met last season, but Wenatchee has been on a roll with a four-game winning streak, and with comparable records so far this season, the Panthers were primed for an upset. But the Rams were ready and kept their streak alive, winning 67-46.
“We struggled to score,” said Wenatchee Girls Head Coach Pat Loftus. “We didn’t shoot the ball well enough. Our defense was okay, not great.”
From the start, West Valley had the Panther’s number, almost doubling Wenatchee’s offensive production in the first half to stretch the lead 37-21.
“West Valley was able to incrementally increase the lead little by little,” said Loftus. “They executed well against our zone, attacking the center and corners of our defense, finding the holes. And when we were in man-to-man they attacked well.”
The second half was much more competitive for the Panthers. They nearly matched every West Valley bucket but with the hole already so deep, it wasn’t enough, especially when you consider around 20 of the Ram’s points were from free-throws.
Kristina Blauman led the Panthers with 16 points and Kristen Sanford added 9 points. West Valley’s Gillyan Landis had 18 points and Ariel Winslow added 14.
Wenatchee is 2-3 in league and 4-9 overall. West Valley is 3-2 in league and 6-7 overall. Wenatchee plays Moses Lake at home on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 5:45 p.m.
Bulldogs befuddle the Goats with a 55-point blowout
CASHMERE — The Bulldogs and Mountain Goats, for the second time this season, squared off. Only two weeks ago these teams faced each other when Cashmere ran away with a 40 point victory. And as things proved Friday night, even the Bulldogs showed they can improve when they left with yet another blowout victory 69-14.
“We had a great start,” said Cashmere Girls Head Coach Brent Darnell. “We had a great week of practice. They were ready to play. Hailey (Van Lith) was great on both sides of the ball and our team defense was very good. Our subs didn’t miss a beat, playing smart and physical.”
From tipoff, the Bulldogs eager and ready to play. They scored 42 points this quarter alone and held Chelan to 4.
“It was an ugly game for us,” said Chelan Girls Head Coach Rob Huddleston. “Our girls didn’t show up, they were intimidated from tip-off. What Darnell has them doing on defense is special. It’s something that everyone has to buy into and they get after it.”
The Goats improved in the second half, scoring 10 of their 14 points, but the Cashmere defensive machine just kept rolling until finally ending the night with a 55-point lead.
Hailey Van Lith led the Bulldogs with 39 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 6 steals.
The two Graces also had a great night.
Grace Hammond contributed 15 points and 3 steals and Grace Erdmann had 9 points with 10 rebounds. Chelan’s Katie Rainville had 6 points on the night.
Cashmere remains undefeated at 6-0 in league and 13-0 overall. Chelan is 2-5 in league and 6-7 overall. Cashmere plays Cascade on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Leavenworth at 5:45 p.m.