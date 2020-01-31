Boys
SUNNYSIDE — The Wenatchee boys basketball team, recently off a close loss to Davis, was chomping at the bit for a win when they faced Sunnyside for the second time this season Friday night.
When they last met, the Panthers took a lopsided win but the Grizzlies are no slouch, they sit a little higher in the Big 9 ranking with one more win and the Panthers were looking to equalize. And they did. Wenatchee completed one of the better games of their season and left with the win 66-34.
“We came out with good energy and our defense was good,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Travis Williams. “ We were patient with our offense, controlling the tempo, playing at our speed.”
Wenatchee hit the ground running and went on a tear through the first half before going into halftime with a large lead 35-9.
The Grizzlies must have had a memorable halftime talk because they responded in the second half. It was a little too late but they prevented this game from truly getting out of hand. But the Panthers sustained and cruised to victory.
“This was our most complete game,” said Williams.
Garrett Long led Wenatchee with 19 points while Nate Blauman and Camden Loidhamer each added 13 and 11 respectively. Joe Dorey also pulled down 10 rebounds. Sunnyside’s Ethan Copeland finished with 15.
Wenatchee is 4-4 in league and 8-8 overall. Sunnyside is 4-5 in league and 6-11 overall.
Wenatchee plays Eastmont at home on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Goats get another against the Kodiaks
CHELAN — The Cascade and Chelan boy’s basketball teams have been in a bit of a dry spell lately. Chelan’s last win was against the Kodiaks and Cascade has been searching for one for the past few games but when these two teams face-off, you don’t always know for certain who will come out on top. And Friday night was no different. The Goats and Kodiaks battled but Chelan eked out a couple more buckets every quarter for the win, 49-37.
“We executed a little better than we did the last game,” said Chelan Head Coach Jeff Pearl. “We kept them to some low scoring quarters, so I was proud of how the guys were active on defense. We were able to use our pressure to create some turnovers. We also forced some hurried shots with our trapping.”
Every quarter was close. The biggest offensive difference between these two teams was in the first quarter when Chelan led 13-9. Every quarter after that was a difference of only two or three points. But after four quarters it adds up and Chelan put enough together for the win.
Connor Wilson led Chelan with 10 points and Braiden Boyd added 9. Cascade’s Isaac Cortes and Hans Schlyer both finished with 7 apiece.
Chelan is 3-8 in league and 8-9 overall. Cascade is 0-10 in league and 4-14 overall.
Cascade plays Omak at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m. Chelan plays Tonasket at home on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Tonasket makes it rain in Waterville
WATERVILLE — Earlier this month, the Waterville-Mansfield and Tonasket boys basketball teams met for the first time this season and Tonasket left with a sizeable victory. Both have had a difficult season but Tonasket made it a little worse for the Shockers when they shot the heck out of the ball and won 68-35.
From the get-go, Tonasket was hitting everything. This was mostly fueled by four three-pointers from Tonasket’s Tyler Duchow. But he’s not the only one who can shoot. The Shockers fought but by halftime, they were already down 41-19.
“We didn’t account for Duchow,” said Waterville-Mansfield Head Coach Jody Flaget. “We were focused on the other two that shot so well the last time.”
Things didn’t change much for either side in the second half until finally, the Shockers outscored Tonasket in the final quarter. But it was not by much and was a little too late.
“We were down by 12 in the first quarter and it took us a while to get our barrings,” said Flaget. “Tonasket shot the ball well.”
Kody Angus led Waterville-Mansfield with 10 points and Tonasket’s Duchow finished with 20. Waterville-Mansfield plays Oroville on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Oroville.
Girls Wenatchee battles but falls short to Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE — The last time these teams met, the Wenatchee and Sunnyside girls basketball teams, the Panthers suffered a close loss. And though Wenatchee has been on a bit of a losing streak they have shown steady improvement through the season and were ripe for an upset Friday night. But after yet another battle, Wenatchee lost a heartbreaker 52-45.
“We played the whole 32 minutes,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus. “Their intensity was high, they played well.”
The Grizzlies were always a few baskets ahead of the Panthers throughout the first half and if not for a little offensive slump in the second quarter the deficit would have been much smaller when they went into halftime down 29-18.
“We started closing out on defense and limiting them to one shot,” said Loftus.
Wenatchee, however, wasn’t done. Their third quarter was dominant. They held Sunnyside to just three points while they scored eleven to bring back the game to within three. Wenatchee saved their best offensive quarter for last, unfortunately, needing to force Sunnyside to shoot from the free-throw line to regain possession which enabled the Grizzlies’ best quarter, and they finished with the win.
“When we held them to three, we got back in it,” said Loftus. “We had to foul at the end but Sunnyside did a good job of hitting their free-throws. It was a good consistent team effort. It was a pretty intense, tight game and we matched them.”
Kristina Blauman led Wenatchee with 24 points and Olivia Ramirez added 8. Sunnyside’s Kameran Rodriguez finished with 20.
Wenatchee is 2-6 in league and 4-12 overall. Sunnyside is 7-2 in league and 11-5 overall.
Wenatchee plays Eastmont at home on Saturday, Feb 1 at 5:45 p.m.
Chelan’s defense smothers for 50-point victory
CHELAN — The Chelan girls basketball team, recently off an upset victory over Okanogan, went into Friday night’s game against Cascade with a bit of momentum. These two teams have played twice already this season and Chelan took both but Cascade is scrappy and you don’t always know how they will gum-up the works. But, unfortunately, the Kodiaks were without their star player and the Goats took a lopsided victory 66-16.
Even without their star player, the Kodiaks showed promise in the first quarter when they scored 10 of their 16 points. The Goats were sluggish and only hit a couple more baskets than the Kodiaks before the end of the quarter 14-10.
“They scored 10 in that first quarter,” said Chelan Head Coach Rob Huddleston. “But the rest of the game we held them to one field goal. We came out a little lazy but we picked it up. The girls decided to hold Cascade to under 20 points. Once they made that goal they were after it. We full-court-pressed and half-court-pressed.”
Chelan must have had a reawakening because something shifted after that quarter. The Goats would hold Cascade to just six more points over the next three quarters while they scored 52 to make it their second win in a row.
“We kept it close in the first quarter,” said Cascade Head Coach Dane Lewman. “We played really hard, passed the ball well but the press got to us and forced a lot of turnovers.”
Matea Ivory led Chelan with 15 points and Ashley Sams added 10. Emma Halseth finished with 6.
Chelan is 5-6 in league and 9-8 overall. Cascade is 0-10 in league and 1-16 overall. Chelan plays Tonasket at home on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:45 p.m. Cascade plays Omak at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 5:45 p.m.
Swim and Dive
MOSES LAKE — Last Thursday, the Big 9 League Championships were held in Moses Lake, where Wenatchee, Eastmont, and Leavenworth and seven other schools had swimmers and/or divers compete for the top spot. Wenatchee did well and placed high in many of the events.
“Tristyn Geren proved his state qualifying score,” said Wenatchee Head Coach James Elwyn.
For Dive, Wenatchee’s Tristyn Geren took first with a score of 416.6. The next two spots went to Eisenhower but fourth went to Wenatchee’s Ephraim Mackenzie at 248.1 and JonLuke Lundberg at 233.05. Eastmont’s Elijahrae Mcgee took sixth with 146.65.
In the Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay, Wenatchee took second and third. Second place was with a time of 1:49.17, about nine seconds behind Moses Lake, and consisted of Ben Grigsby, Boden Parrish, Jared Bucknum, and Tage Madson. Third place was with a time of 1:50.28 and consisted of Austin Elwyn, Jack Wierzbicki, Kyle Sutton, and Leif Broxson. Eastmont took 11th place.
In the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle, Wenatchee took the top four spots when Connor Elwyn took first with 1:43.44, Cameron Wheeler took second with 1:54.32, Ian Walsh narrowly took third with 1:58.06, and Simon Madson took fourth with 1:58.76. Eastmont’s Grady Dimke took eighth with 2:10.65.
In the Boys 200 Yard IM, Wenatchee took first and second with Christian Cutter at 2:00.53 and Leif Broxson at 2:07.13. Eastmont’s Zane Hernke took fifth with 2:17.97.
In the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle, Wenatchee took a three-way tie in fourth with William Neer, Austin Elwyn, and Ryan Jorgensen of Moses Lake with a time of 24.26. Leavenworth’s Aidan Ringel and Stephan Tveten took ninth and tenth respectively at 24.91 and 25.22. Eastmont’s Ky Morris took eleventh with 25.27.
In the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly, Wenatchee’s Christian Cutter took first with 55.62 followed shortly behind in third and fourth were Ben Grigsby with 56.57 and Tage Madson with 56.80 all of Wenatchee. Eastmont’s Evan VanderSluis took fifth with 57.66.
In the Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Wenatchee took the top three spots with Ian Walsh at 50.35, Cameron Wheeler at 50.93, and Andreas Broxson at 52.51. Eastmont’s Zane Hernke took fifth with 53.64.
In the Boys 500 Yard Freestyle, Wenatchee took second and third with Leif Broxson at 5:12.81 and Austin Elwyn at 5:21.62. Eastmont’s Grady Dimke took eighth at 6:02.16.
In the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, Wenatchee took first with 1:36.60 and that team consisted of Christian Cutter, Nate Carmack, Tage Madson, and Andreas Broxson. Eastmont took the second spot with 1:39.64 and that team consisted of Evan VanderSluis, Jack Hensley, Ky Morris, and Zane Hernke.
In the Boys 100 Yard Backstroke, Connor Elwyn took first with 52.47 for Wenatchee and Wiliam Neer took second with 59.21. For Eastmont, Jack Hensley took sixth with 1:04.62.
In the Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke, Wenatchee took second and third with Tage Madson at 1:04.37 and Ben Grigsby at 1:04.93. Leavenworth’s Stephen Tveten took sixth with 1:10.27 and Eastmont’s William Ribellia took eleventh with 1:14.52.
In the Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, Wenatchee took the top spot for the last time with a time of 3:18.41 and that team consisted of Christian Cutter, Cameron Wheeler, Ian Walsh, and Conner Elwyn.