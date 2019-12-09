CASHMERE — Last season, the LaSalle 1A girls’ basketball team went undefeated on the way to a state title. During that run, they beat Cashmere twice, once in the regular season and in the state semifinals.
The 2019-20 season for the Lightning started out a bit differently as the Cashmere Bulldogs dealt them a loss in their first game of the season, 57-37 before a packed house at the Ron Doane Gymnasium in Cashmere on Saturday night.
“They’re a great team. There’s a good chance we’re going to see them again. I think they are better than they played tonight, but I also think we are a lot better than we played tonight,” said Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell. “Every game is important, but that is a good quality basketball team and that was a good win for us.”
Both teams were showing a bit of rust, especially having a game of this magnitude the first game of the season. The game started in a weird way as there was a technical called on Cashmere for making changes to the scorebook too late.
LaSalle led 0-4 in the first minute, which is the only lead they would see for the entire game. An early sparkplug was junior forward Peyton Brown, who battled for rebounds. Bulldog star senior Hailey Van Lith started slowly missing some shots including a number of three-pointers.
Cashmere led 14-8 in the first quarter. LaSalle did not have a particularly tall team but had many quick guards who could get up and down the court. Plus, like Cashmere, they played hard-nosed defense.
The star player for the Lightning is junior post, Trista Hull. Due to the Cashmere defense, she never able to get on track. Van Lith started to heat up in the second quarter, hitting some mid-range pull up jumpers and driving to the hoop for those type of acrobatic shots only she can make.
The Bulldogs were able to build a 10-point advantage in the quarter. Cashmere led 27-17 at the half.
“It was a typical first game. Girls are going to come out and play hard. It was a little spastic. We talked about that at halftime. Sometimes you play so hard defensively and your feet move so fast and you’re scrambling,” Darnell said. “It is a little bit of chaos sometimes. We were carrying that chaos with us to the offensive end. We were not executing. That was a little disappointing.”
Early in the second half, Hull picked up her third foul. LaSalle kept up with Cashmere making three 3’s in the quarter. Curiously, the LaSalle coach put Hull back in the game, which proved a real gamble, because she picked up her fourth foul.
The Bulldogs were able to extend the lead to 44-29 by the end of the quarter. Van Lith hit a couple of threes to open the fourth quarter, but she too was in foul trouble. Van Lith picked her fourth foul with 4:08 remaining in the game.
A couple of minutes later, Hull fouled out with only three points. Van Lith came back in to help the Bulldogs seal the victory. She finished with 33 points, which was her season average last year.
“She always plays her tail off. She does so many things for us, rebounding, defensively, scoring. She is a handful. I’m glad she’s wearing orange and black,” Darnell said of Van Lith. “I was really pleased with Peyton Brown. She started for us. Rebounded the heck out of the ball and had a great game. Riley Johnson had a great game and played smart. Grace Hammond had a good game.”
Grace Erdmann finished with eight points. She deserved much of the credit for defending the talented Hull, essentially making her a non-factor.
“Grace Erdmann defended her as well as anybody. Grace is a smart basketball player. I would take a truckload of Grace Erdmann’s any day of the week. She does everything you ask her to do,” he said. “She did an outstanding job on Hull. You can’t guard her with one. You have to help. I thought did a good job of helping Grace on Trista.”
Freshman Kyana Bass led LaSalle with 10 points. Darnell is sure they will be seeing LaSalle down the road. He feels his team will take some valuable lessons from this game.
Mainly, he wants his team to improve on the mental part of the game.
“The girls were playing hard enough. We didn’t play smart enough. We need to know when to run and when to execute. I don’t like the term run-and-gun team,” he said. “I want to be a run and execute team. Let’s defend then go run and execute. If we can run and get a layup, let’s do it. If we need to pull it out and execute and let them defend us, let’s do it. I didn’t think we were really good at that tonight.”
Last year, Cashmere lost to LaSalle 49-47 during the regular season and 41-35 in the state semifinals. To beat this team by 20 is a big deal.
“I’m excited about this game. You look up and we won by 20 but it felt like we squeaked out a five-point win. We can play better. Lots of respect for LaSalle. They will be better next time. We just need to keep improving,” he said. “We still have 19 more to play so this is just a start. We did a lot of things well tonight. There were a lot of things we didn’t do well.”
Cashmere (1-0) opens play in the Caribou Trail League on Thursday at home against Omak (2-0).