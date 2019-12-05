WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panther girls’ basketball team played their first home game of the season Thursday against the Pasco Bulldogs of the Columbia Basin League. Last season, Pasco beat Wenatchee by 27 points. This year, they made it 37.
Pasco was a middle of the road team in the CBL last season with an 8-8 mark.
The game was close early on, but then the athletic Bulldogs started to rain down some threes in the first quarter. Pasco nailed four threes in the first quarter on the way to a 17-9 lead.
“That was a big swing. We did a pretty good job of hanging with them. Then they had a run, which gave them a cushion. It was tough for us to come back on that,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Pat Loftus.
Turnovers were a big issue for the Panthers as they struggled against the pressure defense of Pasco. That helped pave the way to an 11-point lead in the first half at 31-20. Many of those turnovers turned into Bulldog points.
Still, Wenatchee was within striking distance, but a poor third quarter put the game out of reach. The Panthers were outscored 28-9 in the quarter as Pasco took a 59-29 lead.
This pressure defense was forcing Wenatchee into some bad shots. Loftus said the offense is still a work in progress.
“We have a long way to go at this point in the season. We’re working on some new things offensively. We got too stagnant. We need some cutters moving through. We need to make our passes on time. We need to be making the right passes,” Loftus said. “We’ll clean it up. There was an improvement from Tuesday. We’re going to keep going in the right direction.”
As the game was out of hand in the final quarter, Loftus emptied his bench allowing most of the girls to play. They were outscored 18-11 in the final frame to make it a 77-40 final. Pasco forced Wenatchee into 31 turnovers, which led to a lot more shots for the visitors.
Pasco was 24-for-62 on the night, 38 percent, while Wenatchee was 11-for-35, 31 percent. Pasco was 10-for-28 from three, while the Panthers were 5-for-8. Pasco had 14 turnovers. The Bulldogs out-rebounded Wenatchee 36-31.
“Obviously, we would like to be further along at this point. This is where we are, so we’re going to go from here,” Loftus said.
Senior Emily Redman led Wenatchee with 13 points. Senior Whitny Crawley had 7 points and 5 rebounds. Sophomore Kristina Blauman had 5 points and 3 rebounds.
Loftus feels like his two athletic big girls, Crawley (5-9) and Blauman (5-11), can help the offense get started with their ability to get their own shot.
“Having those this year added to our team and group of seniors. They can really make a difference for us. We have some offensive things to clean up. If we can start getting some buckets, that really changes the swing. It helps stop those big runs. I think both Whitny and Kristina can do that for us,” he said.
Wenatchee falls to 0-2 on the season while Pasco improves to 2-0. Next up for the Panthers a home game Saturday against Southridge (1-0). Wenatchee had a close game with Southridge last season but lost 55-53.
“We played them last year in a pretty competitive game. I’ll get onto them tomorrow. They are a pretty good team with a couple of good shooters. Pretty fundamental,” Loftus said.