WENATCHEE — The Panthers were looking to shrug off their first two losses of the season Saturday night. The last time they faced Southridge they lost a close one, by just two points, but this meeting went a little differently when, in spite of a big fourth quarter, the Suns burned the Panthers 46-36.
Southridge started with early pressure, setting up a full-court-press that would frustrate the Panthers and prove to be their bread and butter for the night. Neither side could hit a bucket for the first two and a half minutes until Southridge got the ball rolling when they hit a free-throw and though the Panthers would often create open looks for themselves they would drop only with difficulty. The Suns’ press created a bit of a tangled web for the Panthers to manage to the point that it forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter that would often result in a two-point bucket. Wenatchee’s defensive hustle kept it close, even with these difficulties, getting steals and forcing turnovers of their own ending the quarter 13-8, the Suns leading.
Wenatchee reduced the turnovers by half in the second quarter taking better care of the ball and breaking the press more consistently but with that Southridge had their best offensive quarter, unfortunately, getting more second looks at the basket in spite of their poor shooting performance and Wenatchee’s own attempt at the press. Wenatchee limped into half-time when during a lapse in judgment the Panthers fouled on a Suns three-point attempt with one second left. The Suns hit two of three free-throws ending the half with a 30-17 lead.
“We came out really flat,” said Wenatchee Girls Head Coach Pat Loftus. “We’re going to have to push the ball and get buckets in transition.”
During the last half, both teams pressed from the get-go forcing a comparable amount of turnovers but the Suns consistently converted these into points that stretched the deficit to 19 before the fourth quarter.
Whatever happened after this quarter was significant. Something clicked for the Panthers right before the fourth quarter and what followed showed themselves and the crowd what they can do when all cylinders are firing.
It started when Wenatchee forced an early turnover that propelled into action some offensive rhythm when Kristen Sanford found Olivia Ramirez for an easy two-points. Wenatchee quickly stole the next two defensive plays and the last resulted in a bucket when, after stealing, Sanford found Kristina Blauman who crossed up her defender, went coast-to-coast, was hacked under the basket, then hit one of two free-throws reducing the lead.
Wenatchee would steal several more times two of which ended with points when, after a steal, they sent the ball down court to an open teammate who would miss the initial shot, rebound it, then sink it on the second attempt. Another impressive play came when they hit an open Ramirez with a baseball pass down the court while breaking Southridge’s press, who hit the mid-range jumper. They also forced two shot-clock violations and though they lost they reduced a 19 point deficit to 10 with their 13-3 run in the final quarter and only allowed their opponent 4 points.
“Those things we did in the fourth quarter were what we were missing the rest of the game,” said Loftus. “We need to figure out how to come out with the same level of intensity and urgency that we did in that fourth quarter but for thirty-two minutes.”
Whitny Crawley finished with 11 points and Ramirez added nine. Wenatchee’s record drops to 0-3 and Southridge improved to 2-0.
Wenatchee plays Hanford Friday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. in Wenatchee.