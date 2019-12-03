WENATCHEE — It was tough last season for the Wenatchee Panthers girls basketball team. They finished last in the Big 9 at 1-11. They were 1-19 on the season. Panther Head Coach Pat Loftus, now in his fourth season, said obviously the season did not go the way anyone was hoping.
“The thing you don’t see in the record is the effort and culture the kids were building last year. Just stepping into this year, all that work and effort they put in last year throughout our practices and building the culture — I think we will start to see it pay off this year,” Loftus said.
The specific area of needed improvement is scoring, which was tough for Wenatchee last year.
“That makes it difficult to get into your press. It brings the energy down both defensively and offensively. A couple of girls had a really good summer, especially shooting,” Loftus said. “A couple more baskets every quarter will change the game quite a bit. Just making a few more buckets can change the swing of things for us this year.”
Wenatchee returns seven seniors this season, Olivia Ramirez (5-2), Missy Bennett (5-4), Mady Peters (5-5), Kristen Sanford (5-6), Emily Redman (5-9), Whitney Crawley (5-9) and Lupita Bendito (5-8).
Loftus said they should be pretty balanced.
“We have Emily Redman back. She was first-team all-defense last year. Olivia Ramirez has been really tough for us. She is a starter. Missy Bennett is coming back as a starter. Josefina Albert (5-7), who was a sophomore last year. Kristina Blauman (5-11), who was a freshman last year, earned some varsity minutes,” he said. “We do have a girl that was injured last year. She is playing this year, Whitney Crawley. I’m really hoping she gives us that post presence we’ve been lacking.”
A lot of girls were able to get some good experience last year. While numbers in girls’ sports are down everywhere, Loftus said they had a good turnout. They will have four teams going. He’s looking forward to being at full strength.
Loftus said they want to be opportunistic. If it looks like they have good matchups, they want to press and try to create. He wants to speed up the other team’s offense, get a couple of turnovers, some quick buckets.
A lot of it will be matchup dependent.
“We played a lot of man (defense) last year. This sets the tone for anything you want to do, whether it is press, zone. Getting those man-to-man principles down. I think we did a good job of that last year,” Loftus said. “This year, we are looking to improve our on-the-ball defense. We’ll mix in some zone as well.”
Last season, Sunnyside was the regular-season champion in the Big 9 at 12-0. Moses Lake was second at 10-2.
“Our league is always competitive. Moses Lake always reloads. Sunnyside always seems to reload. With our experience and the girls coming back, we’re going to put ourselves right in the mix,” he said.
The non-league schedule is challenging with Mead, Pasco, Southridge, and Hanford. The Panthers host Pasco on Thursday.
“We’re going to be challenged early and I think that is good. We’ll find out quick where we stand,” Loftus said. “We’re looking to adjust and make whatever changes going forward. Every year is a progression, so this just accelerates our progression. We’re going to find our holes pretty quick.”
Wenatchee opens play in the Big 9 on Dec. 20 at Davis.