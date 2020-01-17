EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Wildcats hung around with the Big 9 leading Sunnyside Grizzlies (9-3) for three quarters but ultimately they just missed too many shots and gave up too many second chances come away with their second win of the season.
With Eastmont trailing by just seven midway through the fourth, Sunnyside closed out the game on a 10-to-5 run to win by a dozen, 43-31.
Head coach Ron Stone said that he was pleased with the girls’ effort though after the game, saying, “sometimes you play hard, compete and still end with a (tough) result.”
“Sunnyside put a lot of ball-pressure on us and I thought our guards did the best job they have all year of handling the ball and dealing with it,” he added. “We had some miscues — 18 turnovers — but those were mainly on passes. We had good ball movement and got good looks.”
Unfortunately, aside from Jayden Brown, who finished with a double-double 15 points and 10 rebounds, no one could hit a shot. Eastmont made only two buckets outside of the paint and struggled boxing out and securing rebounds. Sunnyside reeled in four offensive rebounds on two separate possessions.
But even with all of that, the Wildcats were right there with the Grizzlies throughout the game.
“We were in striking distance but after we missed a layup, Sunnyside came down and hit a 3-pointer,” Stone said. “I looked at my assistant and said, ‘that’s a five-point swing right there.’ This is the best game I think we have played all year considering this is a state caliber team and top-15 in 4A. It was like a boxing match, and we stood our ground.”
Junior Megan Chandler chipped in seven points and three steals and Annelise Bauman added four points but other than that no other Wildcat had more than two points. Sunnyside’s’ Kameran Rodriguez paced the Grizzlies with 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Wildcats have now lost all four of their games since the start of the new decade. But Friday was an encouraging start.
“It’s totally encouraging,” Stone said. “There was a lot of good and right now the girls are in the locker room feeling good about themselves because it’s not like we played bad. That is so great to see because we haven’t seen a whole lot of laughs with our record being the way it is. These girls are competitive and want to win.”
Eastmont will look to keep building momentum on Saturday with Kennewick (11-1) making the two-hour trip up the Columbia.
“They have good size and guard play so it’ll be a challenge,” Stone said. “Hopefully a confidence builder though and we’ll just try to get better on every possession.”
Tipoff on Saturday is at 5:45 p.m.