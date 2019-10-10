The Cashmere train kept rolling Thursday afternoon as the Bulldogs marched into Okanogan and left with their (now) eight-game unbeaten streak intact, winning 1-nil.
“Okanogan came out in their defensive stance as they always do, and it took us a while to get into a rhythm,” Cashmere head coach Dennis Tronson said on the bus ride home. “We were not quite as sharp as we were against Wenatchee.”
But the game opened up midway through the first half. Cashmere’s Chloe Diaz was able to find a gap 22-yards out and scored in the 23rd minute.
“And then from there it was just a battle of attrition,” Tronson said. “Their (Okanogan’s) system against ours.”
Okanogan wasn’t able to generate a quality chance until the 65th minute on a freekick from just outside the box, but keeper Kylien Vance — who took the shot — clanked her attempt off the bar.
The Bulldogs will get a day’s rest before Moses Lake comes to Cashmere on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Tronson said. “We’re excited to play them.”
♦ Highlights: Cashmere — Chloe Diaz (goal, 23rd)
Wenatchee volleyball
Wenatchee 3, Sunnyside 0
♦ The difference: After sweeping the Sunnyside Grizzlies (25-12, 25-20, 25-21) Thursday night, the Wenatchee Panthers have now won their last nine sets.
It’s been a solid week for the Panthers, who slide comfortably into second place in the Big 9 with Eastmont falling to West Valley Thursday at home.
Abby Black paced the team with 11 kills, but head coach Connor Metcalfe called the win a “team effort”, saying, “I loved seeing people dive on the floor and compete and do their role tonight. We came out and competed all the way through.”
Toward the end of the third set, Wenatchee trailed 20-15, but the Panthers were able to claw back and score 10 of the next 11 points to take the set and match.
“It was a really solid match and I would like to give a shout out to our two setters, Irelyn Branam and Madison Johnson, who did a great job running our offense and combined for 29 assists,” Metcalfe said.
The Panthers return home for a match on Tuesday against the Davis Pirates, who Wenatchee beat 3-1 earlier in the season. The big one is on Thursday though: Wenatchee at Eastmont. First serve both nights is at 7 p.m.
“We know what the schedule is and how it lines up, we just have to focus on Davis right now and what we can do to serve/receive well,” Metcalfe said. “When we handle the first ball over the net and get in system, we can control the pace of the match.”
♦ Highlights: Eastmont — Abby Black (11 kills), Irelyn Branam (18 assists), Madison Johnson (11 assists).
Eastmont swimming
Eastmont 122, Sunnyside 42; Eastmont 128, West Valley 44
♦ The Difference: Emma Knott and the Eastmont Wildcats continued their stellar season Thursday night, winning both duels against Sunnyside and West Valley.
Knott got her state time in the 50-freestyle — giving her two-state events along with the 100 freestyle — and was .3 away from a state time in the 100-butterfly.
“We had some great swims,” Eastmont head coach Darcy Bruggman said after the match. “We love coming into these events and mixing things up a little bit so we had swimmers do some events they don’t normally do and the girls did great.”
The Wildcats even had their divers (Valerie McCray, Kieumy Huber and Kendra Harmon) — who finished 1, 2, 3 in the diving portion — form a 200 freestyle relay team. They finished fourth in the event.
“That was fantastic and then they will have their 11-dive meet Friday,” Bruggman said. “So they’ll get 11 instead of just six.”
The Wildcats have their final home meet of the season — at Wenatchee High Schools’ pool — next Thursday against Moses Lake.