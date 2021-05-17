MOSES LAKE — Most teams don’t end their season in dramatic fashion.
One where your undefeated mark was on the line — something your school hasn’t done in its history.
The Wenatchee Panthers boys' soccer team was able to weather through the storm Saturday afternoon and secure a perfect season with a 2-1 win over Moses Lake.
“It was a tough battle,” Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson said. “Moses Lake likes to counter, which can create issues, but our backline handled it. Emanual O'Campo had a great game defensively.”
The first goal was scored by Wenatchee’s Marcos Bravo in the 29th minute, off of an assist from Tyler Wisen.
The second goal didn’t come until the second half when the Chiefs tied it up just before the final whistle.
Three minutes into the second golden-goal period, Oswaldo Medellin found Bravo for the game-winner.
“Our five seniors all started and had a great game,” Tronson said. “These boys will be able to walk off and know we defeated every one of our opponents. An undefeated season has never been done before.”
Wenatchee had 17 shots on goal to Moses Lake’s six.
When thinking about the next season Tronson said he felt good about the boys who are returning.
"I hope they follow the legacy of our seniors," he said. "It’s tough to see the season-ending when you're on a roll like we are. At least we got to play. There were a lot of one-goal games for us here at the end, which means everyone is playing tough and getting better.”
Wenatchee finished their season (11-0).
Eastmont 8, Chelan 2
The Wildcats put a cherry on top of their solid boys' soccer season when they beat the Chelan Mountain Goats 8-2 on Saturday.
Eastmont’s Victor Andrade finished the game with a hat trick. Edgar Leon and Diego Zaldivar both added two goals apiece, and Angel Sitio added one of his own. Javier Fuentes finished with multiple assists.
“We finished our season on a win,” Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said. “A good finish for our seniors. We tried to control the flow of the game, there were a lot of emotions with this being their last game. The seniors did a great job representing our program and that leaves a lot of room to fill for next season.”
Eastmont finished their season (7-4).
Baseball
Eastmont 8, Brewster 7
Eastmont 7, Brewster 6
Eastmont finished a strong season with a pair of one-run wins against Brewster Saturday afternoon.
Eastmont finishes their season (10-4).
Cashmere 4, Cascade 3
Cashmere 16, Cascade 3
The last few baseball games for the Bulldogs have been tough. So when they were looking at a double-header against their rivals, the Cascade Kodiaks, to end their season, they were plenty motivated.
“We won,” Cashmere Head Coach Colton Loomis said. “We played well, and competed the whole way through.”
The first game was close, the Kodiaks battled near the end to nearly tie, but the Bulldogs managed to hold the lead for the win 4-3.
Brayden Weatherman pitched 6 ⅓ innings for Cashmere with nine strikeouts. Cole Scott was (2-for-3) at the plate with a single, double and three RBI's. Jack Croci was (2-for-3) with a single and a double.
Cashmere found their rhythm in the second, winning because by the end they led 16-3.
Cole Scott was (3-for-4) with two singles, a double and four RBI's. Duke Odenrider was 1-for-2) with a single and one RBI and Brayden Weatherman was (2-for-3) with a single, triple, and three RBI's.
“We put runs in bunches at the end,” Loomis said. “We had five seniors and they’re a great group; they led by example and set the tone. I am proud of how we wrapped up the end of the year."
Cashmere finished the season (8-6) and took second place in the league.
Cascade finished (5-9).
Ephrata 6, Chelan 0
Ephrata 11, Chelan 2
Though the Goats, had already won their league championship, they suffered a pair of losses against Ephrata Saturday afternoon.
Softball
Warden 8, Eastmont 4
Warden 13, Eastmont 7
It was a tough ending to an odd season for Eastmont softball Saturday afternoon.
They met Warden for a double-header and came up a little short losing the first 8-4 and the second 13-7.
“We had a ton of errors,” Eastmont Head Coach Cliff Johnson said. “It's tough to win if you give the other team two extra innings to hit. Zoe Sundet pitched really well, but our errors got us.”
The Wildcats had four errors in the first game, and six in the second.
“But we feel fortunate to play any games,” Johnson said. “The girls made the best of a weird season. I thank our seven seniors who helped lead this team and keep them on track. They made this season fun. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Eastmont finished the year with a (4-8) record.
Tennis
Eastmont boys and Wenatchee girls win regionals
Wenatchee, Eastmont, Ephrata, and Moses Lake all met Saturday for a makeshift regional tennis championship for boys and girls in a round-robin style tournament. Eastmont won the boys regional championship, and Wenatchee won the girls.
Eastmont won 4-of-the-6 matches for the boys.
The Wildcat’s number one single Nolan Carter went (3-0), finishing off an undefeated season, but only after a tough win over Wenatchee’s Evan Muller. No. 2 single Logan West also went (3-0) after beating Wenatchee’s Joe Locatelli, and No. 3 single Jake Pearsons won all three matches and finished the season with just one loss.
For doubles, Eastmont’s No. 2 doubles AbramRodriguez/Hector Rodriguez won all three matches.
“This has been a magical season,” Eastmont Head Coach Jamie Carter said. “I’m proud of my boys' team. We have achieved every goal we set at the beginning of the year. We went undefeated as a team, beat Wenatchee twice, and most importantly, we represented Eastmont well, with sportsmanship and class. This has been the most gratifying season I have ever had, in my 22 years of coaching."
For the girls, Eastmont had many players save their best for last. Kaitlyn Harasek, Rachel Marquis, Millie Rodriguez and Kaydence Garrison all played their best matches of the year.
"So proud of how the girls battled in the 90-plus temperature,” Eastmont Girls coach Hannah Veteto said. “We ran into some tough teams, but everyone battled to the end.”